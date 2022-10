Isaac Kaledzi

10/07/2022 October 7, 2022

In Tanzania not many women have roles to play in heavy construction projects, but that is beginning to change. One woman breaking that barrier is Halima Rashid. She is the only female driver of the excavators deployed on the site for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. She hopes to inspire other women to take up role in male dominated jobs.