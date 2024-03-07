Brazil's Evangelicals on the March

Brazil's Evangelicals on the MarchMarch 7, 2024
In Brazil the Evangelicals are known for looking after the poor and the marginalized. But even in the wealthier districts of the megacity Rio de Janeiro the Bible-thumping Pentecostals are on the march, gaining more followers by the day. In recent years they've become an important factor in Brazil's politics, looking to impose their conservative values on society as a whole.
Meanwhile, church leaders are accused of profiteering, with faithful followers being required to donate ten percent of their income to the church.
A report by Bianca Kopsch
