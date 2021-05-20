 Revisiting Beethoven and Shostakovich | Music | DW | 20.05.2021

Festival Concerts

Revisiting Beethoven and Shostakovich

Rummaging through our archives, we discovered recordings by the legendary Borodin quartet performing at the Beethoven festival in Bonn - all in this edition of Concert Hour.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Borodin Quartet, part I

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Borodin Quartet, part II

Part one

Both around age 20 when they turned their attention to the string quartet, Ludwig van Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich kept returning to the genre over the course of their lives and wrote nearly an equal number of quartets: Shostakovich 15 and Beethoven 16. For these two great symphonic composers, the quartet was a more intimate and direct form of music. 

The Borodin Quartet from Russia played them all in two seasons of the Beethovenfest, in 2012 and 2013, returning in 2014. From those many recordings, we have a selection in this and the coming Concert Hours. 

"Shostakovich was a great admirer and, in his own way, a follower of Beethoven, and he continued the tradition," said cellist Igor Naidin. 

(From left) Ruben Aharonian, Serigei Lomovsky, Igor Naidin and Vladimir Balshin

The Borodin quartet performs at the Beethoven festival in Bonn in 2013

The world of classical music is a small one - also in Russia, where the Borodin Quartet comes from. Shostakovich dedicated his his second string quartet of 1944 to his friend and colleague Vissarion Shebalin, whose son, Dmitry Shebalin, was the violist in the Borodin Quartet from 1953 until 1996. In 2020, the Borodin Quartet celebrated its 75th birthday, and even in its present lineup, it can lay a claim to authentic interpretations of Shostakovich like none other. 

"That terrific project in Bonn," said violist Vladimir Balshin: "a full two years, giving us time to work calmly, in depth and with precision. It's wonderful that Deutsche Welle recorded these concerts so that we can listen to them today again. Every time I hear our old recordings, I hear the works as though they're new. You always discover new meanings, and new parallels."   

 

Dmitry Shostakovich  

String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, op. 68, 1st and 3rd movements  

 

Ludwig van Beethoven  

String quartet No. 7 in F Major, op. 59, No. 1: 2nd, 3rd and 4th movements  

 

Performed by: 

Borodin Quartet  

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Arp Museum, Rolandseck on October 1, 2013    

Watch video 03:45

Beethovenfest hosts one and only show in building site

 

Dmitry Shostakovich  

String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat Major, op. 133, 1st movement (excerpt) 

 

Performed by: 

Borodin Quartet  

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in La Redoute, Bonn on September 30, 2013    

 

Rebroadcasting rights: one broadcast before January 31, 2022 

 

Watch video 26:06

Twelve Voices - A German-South African Collaboration

Part two

This hour, more of our retrospective of the Borodin Quartet and their three-year residency at the Beethovenfest.  

Both string quartets you'll hear this hour - the one by Beethoven and the one by Shostakovich - bear the number twelve. The latter composer's Twelfth String Quartet dates from 1968 and dips into atonal music.  

Beethoven's twelfth quartet was commissioned by a private patron, Prince Nikolai Golizin, a Russian diplomat in Vienna and one of Beethoven's great admirers, responsible for getting his Missa Solemnis performed in Russia. Golizin let Beethoven name the price for the quartets and made neither preconditions nor deadlines. With no false modesty, the composer set the price at a generous 50 ducats per piece and took his time. The investment keeps paying dividends, such as in this concert recording. 

 

Dmitry Shostakovich  

String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat Major, op. 133, 2nd movement (excerpt) 

 

  • Beethoven as graffiti (Photo: DW).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Musical genius

    Beethoven (1770 - 1827) was a child prodigy. But his father, who wanted to make a second Mozart of him, is said to have been harsh when it came to practicing. Ludwig played his first concerto at the age of seven, followed by his first compositions at the age of 12. His true genius was especially evident in his later works, which went beyond the standards of the time — and still inspire today.

  • Golden Beethoven sculptures standing close together (Foto: picture-alliance/Ulrich Baumgarten).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Pop star

    Today, Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most heard and played composers in the world. He was famous during his lifetime, but that wasn't a given for every brilliant composer. One recalls, for instance, the sad fate of Mozart, who was buried in an anonymous grave for the poor. In contrast, 20,000 people attended Beethoven's funeral — that was half of Vienna's city center population back then.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven sitting at a piano composing (Photo: picture-alliance / akg-images)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    First freelance artist

    During the Baroque and early Classical periods, composers such as Bach, Haydn and Handel, were mostly employed at the court of a prince or king or in church service. Not so with Beethoven: He succeeded in establishing a circle of sponsors who regularly supported him financially. In addition, he reaped income from concerts and the publication of compositions.

  • Colorful Beethoven sculptures standing in a row (Photo: picture alliance/H. Lohmeyer/Joker)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Compositions

    His oeuvre is still a never-ending source of inspiration for musicians today. These include nine symphonies, five piano concertos, a violin concerto, 16 string quartets, 32 piano sonatas, the opera "Fidelio" as well as the "Mass in C major op. 86" and the "Missa Solemnis op. 123." Meticulously kept sketchbooks have also been preserved — Ludwig had always noted down his ideas and drafts.

  • Beethoven's notes on his Fifth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Fifth Symphony

    Da-Da-Da-Dum. The hammering of the opening motif, consisting of only four notes — unheard of! Today, those sounds are synonymous with Beethoven, and his "Symphony of Fate" is one of the most played classical works. Yet this symphony was not well received at its premiere in 1808: The sounds perplexed the audience. In addition, the orchestra had not rehearsed enough and the theater was not heated.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven playing on a piano, with well-heeled men and women standing behind him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Für Elise

    It's a 200-year-old catchy tune: as film and on-hold music, as a ring tone, in an elevator. "Für Elise" is one of the most popular piano pieces ever. But what remains unclear: Just who was Elise? Beethoven was often — and mostly unhappily — in love. He never had a wife or family. With "Elise," musicologists believe there are four possible beloveds to whom the cheerful piano piece was dedicated.

  • Notes on Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Ninth Symphony

    Symphonies are intended for an orchestra. But for singers? Until then, they had no place on stage. But since Beethoven didn't care much about conventions, he reinvented the genre in his Ninth and last symphony. So in the last movement, not only do singers appear, but an entire choral finale. A few bars of this symphony became the official European anthem in 1972.

  • Hearing aids made of copper (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images/Beethoven-Haus Bonn).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Deafness

    It's unfathomable: a composer who can no longer hear his own music. Beethoven's hearing problems began at the end of his 20s. This stroke of bad luck threatened not only his career, but also his social interactions. During a spa retreat in 1802, he was even plagued by suicidal thoughts. His love of music, however, sparked new life in him — and 25 years of highly productive composing followed.

  • Beethoven monument, turned green, with pigeons sitting on the head and shoulder (Photo: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Falkenstein).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Significant places: From Bonn to Vienna

    Ludwig van Beethoven was born in Bonn. He enjoyed his first appearances, sponsors and mentors there. Today, the city on the Rhine is home to the Beethoven House, which includes a comprehensive archive and the annual Beethoven Festival. At the age of 22, Ludwig moved to Vienna, where he found many supporters. There, he also took composition lessons from Joseph Haydn. He died in Vienna in 1827.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (als)


Ludwig van Beethoven  

String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, op. 127  

 

performed by: 

Borodin Quartet   

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in La Redoute, Bonn on September 30, 2013   

  

Rebroadcasting rights: one broadcast before January 31, 2022 

 

