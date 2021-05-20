Revisiting Beethoven and Shostakovich

Rummaging through our archives, we discovered recordings by the legendary Borodin quartet performing at the Beethoven festival in Bonn - all in this edition of Concert Hour.
Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.
Part one
Both around age 20 when they turned their attention to the string quartet, Ludwig van Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich kept returning to the genre over the course of their lives and wrote nearly an equal number of quartets: Shostakovich 15 and Beethoven 16. For these two great symphonic composers, the quartet was a more intimate and direct form of music.
The Borodin Quartet from Russia played them all in two seasons of the Beethovenfest, in 2012 and 2013, returning in 2014. From those many recordings, we have a selection in this and the coming Concert Hours.
"Shostakovich was a great admirer and, in his own way, a follower of Beethoven, and he continued the tradition," said cellist Igor Naidin.
The world of classical music is a small one - also in Russia, where the Borodin Quartet comes from. Shostakovich dedicated his his second string quartet of 1944 to his friend and colleague Vissarion Shebalin, whose son, Dmitry Shebalin, was the violist in the Borodin Quartet from 1953 until 1996. In 2020, the Borodin Quartet celebrated its 75th birthday, and even in its present lineup, it can lay a claim to authentic interpretations of Shostakovich like none other.
"That terrific project in Bonn," said violist Vladimir Balshin: "a full two years, giving us time to work calmly, in depth and with precision. It's wonderful that Deutsche Welle recorded these concerts so that we can listen to them today again. Every time I hear our old recordings, I hear the works as though they're new. You always discover new meanings, and new parallels."
Dmitry Shostakovich
String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, op. 68, 1st and 3rd movements
Ludwig van Beethoven
String quartet No. 7 in F Major, op. 59, No. 1: 2nd, 3rd and 4th movements
Performed by:
Borodin Quartet
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the Arp Museum, Rolandseck on October 1, 2013
Dmitry Shostakovich
String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat Major, op. 133, 1st movement (excerpt)
Performed by:
Borodin Quartet
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in La Redoute, Bonn on September 30, 2013
Rebroadcasting rights: one broadcast before January 31, 2022
This hour, more of our retrospective of the Borodin Quartet and their three-year residency at the Beethovenfest.
Both string quartets you'll hear this hour - the one by Beethoven and the one by Shostakovich - bear the number twelve. The latter composer's Twelfth String Quartet dates from 1968 and dips into atonal music.
Beethoven's twelfth quartet was commissioned by a private patron, Prince Nikolai Golizin, a Russian diplomat in Vienna and one of Beethoven's great admirers, responsible for getting his Missa Solemnis performed in Russia. Golizin let Beethoven name the price for the quartets and made neither preconditions nor deadlines. With no false modesty, the composer set the price at a generous 50 ducats per piece and took his time. The investment keeps paying dividends, such as in this concert recording.
Dmitry Shostakovich
String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat Major, op. 133, 2nd movement (excerpt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, op. 127
performed by:
Borodin Quartet
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in La Redoute, Bonn on September 30, 2013
Rebroadcasting rights: one broadcast before January 31, 2022