Books

Books carry the knowledge and the dreams, the feelings and the stories of people throughout time.

Books can be loved and banned. Books contain knowledge and can resolve problems. Books - whether bound or digital e-books - are alive. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "books".

Symbolbild Geldverschwendung. 100-Euro-Schein. Banknote. #41991583 Copyright: Nikolai Sorokin - Fotolia.com

How Germany burns through public money 09.11.2021

Germany's Taxpayers' Association, an organization some consider a lobby group that favors lowering taxes, has released its annual "black book," listing what it considers egregious examples of wasting public money.

07/11/2021 Heringsdorf ** Axel Schulz, ehemalige Profiboxer (l-r) und André Domke Fischsommelier und Fischhändler stehen an dem weltgrößten Heringshäckerle auf der Ostseeinsel Usedom. Mit einer Portion von 147 Kilogramm Heringssalat hat der Fischsommelier André Domke am selben Tag in Heringsdorf nach den Anforderungen vom Rekord-Institut für Deutschland (RID) einen Weltrekord aufgestellt. Das Gericht bestehe unter anderem aus Matjesfilet, Äpfeln, Zwiebeln, Dill und Gewürzgurken. Es handele sich um ein typisch regionales Rezept.

German man sets record for massive herring salad 07.11.2021

A restaurant owner from northeastern Germany has made it into the record books with his 147-kilogram herring salad bowl. It's not the first time he's broken records with his oversized traditional dishes.
Author Damon Galgut at the 2021 Booker Prize Awards Ceremony in London, Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise”. (David Parry/PA via AP)

Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction 03.11.2021

It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.
ARCHIV - Bücher der Verlage Random House und Penguin stehen am 26.10.2012 in London, Großbritannien, in einem Bücherregal nebeneinander. Die Fusion von Random House und Penguin zum größten Publikumsverlag der Welt ist besiegelt. Foto: Andy Rain/epa/dpa (zu dpa Megafusion von Random House und Penguin besiegelt vom 01.07.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

US files lawsuit to stop merger of publishing giants 02.11.2021

US legal authorities have filed a suit to block the acquisition of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House. They said it would be a bad deal for readers and authors alike.
This picture taken on September 1, 2020 in Paris shows covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading All of this, just for that, to be published on September 2 to mark this week's start of the trial for 14 accused in January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. - Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Singapore bans book about censorship 01.11.2021

The book about censorship was banned over "offensive images," which included cartoons published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
(171108) -- HANNOVER, Nov. 8, 2017 -- The plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017. ) (yy) GERMANY-HANNOVER-CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE-OPENING ShanxYuqi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Germany: How does it deal with Chinese censorship? 29.10.2021

An event in Germany presenting a book about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been canceled by China's Confucius Institutes, many of which are partners with German universities.
Paris, France February 18, 2021 - View of a Gibert Jeune bookstore on Place Saint Michel. The network of bookstores, which settled in the Paris Latin Quarter district from the 1930s, is specialized in university and school books and for preparatory classes just announced the closure of the group s four stores located on Place Saint-Michel will lead to the loss of 71 jobs ILLUSTRATION, GENERIQUE, LIBRAIRIE PARISIENNE, QUARTIER LATIN, PLACE SAINT MICHEL, NEWS, GIBERT JEUNE, FERMETURE, LICENCIEMENTS, SOCIETE, LIVRES, ENSEIGNE, FERMETURE, GIBERT JOSEPH, CRISE ECONOMIQUE, MYTHIQUE, LIVRES D OCCASION, MANUELS SCOLAIRES, REDRESSEMENT JUDICIAIRE, MAGASIN, COMMERCE DE PROXIMITE, ECOMMERCE, E COMMERCE, VENTE EN LIGNE, COMMERCE CULTUREL, PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVincentxIsorex

New French law aims to help independent bookstores 26.10.2021

French lawmakers have adopted legislation that would set a minimum price for book deliveries in an effort to help independent bookstores. In 2019, 20% of books sold in France were bought online hitting bookstores
+++ACHTUNG: Das Bild ist für ROAD nicht geeignet!+++ Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey. The eight-episode series covers their upbringings, racism, fatherhood and even recall a White House singalong around a piano. (Rob DeMartin/Spotify via AP)

'Renegades: Born in the USA': Obama, Springsteen book reprises hit podcast 26.10.2021

Following the podcast of the same name, former US President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen journey into the American soul with their new book.

DW Business – Europe & America 25.10.2021

Facebook facing growing criticism after leak - Solar powered vehicles made in Germany? - France passes book delivery law to challenge Amazon
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga speaks at the Frankfurt book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Tsitsi Dangarembga: 'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe 22.10.2021

The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She tells DW about the issues affecting literature in her home country.

Vivek Shraya, trans-Autorin Beschreibung : Als Kanadische Autorin wird Shraya in der Frankfurter Buchmesse profiliert. Schlagworte: Vivek Shraya, transgender Autorin, Copyright: Vanessa Heins, 2020

Trans author Vivek Shraya on what she loves about being Queer 22.10.2021

Canadian author and artist Vivek Shraya speaks to DW about coming out as a trans woman and why there are no straight answers to the Queer question.
20.10.2021 «Respekt! Kein Platz für Rassismus» hängt am ersten Tag für Fachbesucher auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 an einem Stand. Im Hintergrund ist der Stand des Jungeuropa-Verlages zu sehen. Aufgrund der Teilnahme des neurechten Verlags haben einige Autorinnen ihren Besuch bei der Buchmesse abgesagt. Nach der pandemiebedingten Pause 2020 darf die Frankfurter Buchmesse in diesem Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden.

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
Asterix et La Fille de Vercingetorix, Photo : Christophe Guibbaud

Asterix and The Griffin: When war becomes a women's issue 22.10.2021

New adventures take comic figures Asterix and Obelix to cold Sarmatia. In an interview, author Jean-Yves Ferri reveals why everything is different this time around.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
