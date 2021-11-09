Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Books carry the knowledge and the dreams, the feelings and the stories of people throughout time.
Books can be loved and banned. Books contain knowledge and can resolve problems. Books - whether bound or digital e-books - are alive. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "books".
NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26