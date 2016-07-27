Bolshoi Theater

Located in Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre is the most significant location for ballet and opera in Russia. It is home to the Bolshoi Ballet and Bolshoi Opera companies.

The Bolshoi Theatre was founded in 1776, when Prince Pyotr Urusov was granted the sole right to organize plays and musical comedies in the Russian capital. In the early days, Urusov partnered with Russophile Englishman and theatrical entrepreneur Michael Maddox. The original theater opened in 1780, but was destroyed in the war with Napoleon in 1812. A second theater was inaugurated in 1825. In 1853, another fire largely destroyed the interior, which has been newly renovated at the time. The building, constructed in Russian-Classicist style, is considered one of the world's most beautiful theater buildings. Its most recent renovation was completed in 2011.