Bolivia: 17 arrested with links to failed coup

Bolivian authorities arrested 17 people in connection with a failed coup attempt, the government announced on Thursday.

Those arrested included active and retired military personnel as well as civilians, senior cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo told a press conference.

"A total of 17 people have been arrested for having attempted to carry out a coup within the national territory," del Castillo said, adding that there were "many more who had participated."

Del Castello claimed earlier that the government had prior intelligence regarding the attempt.

Authorities in Bolivia put down a short-lived coup attempt on Wednesday that saw armored vehicles ramming the door of the presidential palace.

Bolivian authorities arrested the outgoing general commander of the army, Juan Jose Zuniga, after troops pulled back from Plaza Murillo square housing the main presidential building.

rmt/zc (AFP, AP, Reuters)