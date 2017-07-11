Boeing 737 Max electrical glitch found elsewhere in the plane

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 Max jets being grounded has been found to be more widespread than first thought. Boeing's narrow-body airliner has been hounded by technical issues since the two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019,

What is the problem this time?

Airlines pulled around 90 jets from service a week ago after Boeing warned of a production-related electrical grounding issues in the cockpit. The defect was reported on recently built airplanes.

Since then, suspected grounding problems have been found in two other places on the flight deck.

These include the storage rack where the affected control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.

How is Boeing planning to fix the issue?

Boeing is expected to draw up bulletins advising airlines how to fix the problems with grounding, or the electrical paths designed to maintain safety in the event of a surge of voltage.

US regulators must first approve the plan.

The plane manufacturer had reportedly told airlines a fix could take hours or a few days per jet, according to a notification seen by news agency Reuters when the partial suspension was first announced.

The defect has been linked to a change in material coating once production of the 737 Max started up again in December 2020. Previously, production was put on hold during a 20-month worldwide safety ban over the two fatal crashes.

What are Boeing's plans with 737?

Despite such glitches, the 737 Max remains Boeing's most-sold model.

Boeing has said it plans to raise production of the 737 Max gradually to a target of 31 jets a month by early 2022. Industry sources estimate that the US-based aerospace giant is currently producing around four jets a month.

kmm/dj (Reuters, dpa)