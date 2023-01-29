  1. Skip to content
Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

19 minutes ago

The US Secretary of State met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu in Jerusalem. The long-planned visit follows a series of violent incidents that have US officials worried about a major escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MtYL
Related topics

An emergency responder pulls a stretcher with a wounded person on it in Pakistan

Pakistan: Blast near mosque in Peshawar leaves dozens dead

Terrorism6 hours ago
Africa

A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Cars and Transportation10 hours ago
Asia

A Chinese navy flag flies above a destroyer

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Politics7 hours ago
Germany

Hitler is mobbed by supporters while standing in a car during a rally

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Culture14 hours ago
Europe

President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Politics4 hours ago
Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Conflicts11 hours ago01:56 min
North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
