 Black NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace finds noose after flag complaint | News | DW | 22.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Black NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace finds noose after flag complaint

One of NASCAR's only Black drivers has been the target of racial intimidation after the league banned the Confederate flag. NASCAR has vowed to root out the perpetrator of the "heinous" act.

Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020,

Someone left a noose in Black NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace's garage stall, the US racing league announced on Sunday evening.

It comes after the motorsports series banned the display of Confederate flags at its events, an issue that Wallace was vocally supportive of after the death of George Floyd and the eruption of Black Lives Matter protests.

Wallace is the only Black driver who races full time in the top Cup series.

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the #43 team," the stock car series said in a statement.

"We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

 "As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace said in a statement posted on Twitter that he was "incredibly saddened" by the "despicable act of racism."

"This will not break me," Wallace said. "I will not give in, nor will I back down."

Some elements of the league's fan base voiced discontent with the ban on displaying the Confederate flag on NASCAR properties, which was not an uncommon sight at races in the past.

At Talladega in Alabama, where Sunday's incident happened, 5,000 fans were allowed in and no flags were spotted in the stands. However, cars and pickup trucks flew the flag outside the venue and a small plane flew overhead dragging a banner with the flag and the words "Defund NASCAR."

NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell condemned the display, posting a stock image of Black and white hands clasped.

"You won't see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here," O'Donnell wrote. "But you will see this... Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today."

aw/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

Frankreich Protest gegen Polizeigewalt in Paris

EU declares 'Black Lives Matter,' condemns racism 19.06.2020

The EU has voted to denounce racism and police brutality both within the bloc and the US in a new resolution, adopting the slogan "Black Lives Matter." The resolution also condemns the "appalling death of George Floyd."

England Black Lives Matter Proteste in London

Black Lives Matter protest leader demands meeting with UK prime minister 20.06.2020

Large crowds have turned out in several British cities to protest against racism and police violence. Activists are demanding the country faces up to its own history of slave trading, colonialism and inequality.

USA Washington DC | Juneteenth-Feier | Statue von Albert Pike gestürzt

Confederate statue toppled in Washington, DC amid Black Lives Matter rallies 20.06.2020

Protesters have pulled down a statue of a Confederate general in the US capital following nationwide rallies marking the end of slavery . The toppling comes just ahead of a controversial rally by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement