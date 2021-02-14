 Big energy sues Netherlands over coal phase-out | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.02.2021

DW News

Big energy sues Netherlands over coal phase-out

German energy company RWE is suing the Dutch government for €1.4 billion over its decision to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2030. Does the energy giant stand a chance?

Watch video 04:57

