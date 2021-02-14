Big energy sues Netherlands over coal phase-out

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German energy company RWE is suing the Dutch government for €1.4 billion over its decision to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2030. Does the energy giant stand a chance?
Send
Facebook
Twitter
reddit
EMail
Facebook Messenger Web
Whatsapp Web
Telegram
linkedin
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3pKIb
The Paris-based OCED has warned that there will be no agreement of a global digital tax this year. The proposal has divided Europe and the US.
As a journalist I have an immense curiosity for the world. I believe the job relies on being inquisitive, accurate and fair.
I love telling stories and asking questions for DW. It’s a privilege.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version