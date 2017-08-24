 Bestselling author Ken Follett turns 70 | Books | DW | 05.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Bestselling author Ken Follett turns 70

With 30 bestsellers in 40 years, Ken Follett is among the most successful authors in world literature. As the master of the historical novel genre turns 70, he is working on the prequel to his best-known work.

Ken Follett bei der Buchvorstellung in Berlin am 4.11.2014 NEU (Verlag Bastei-Lübbe/Olivier Favre)

Born in 1949 in the welsh capital Cardiff,  Ken Follett spent his youth consuming more books than television shows. He attributes his career as a novelist to his childhood in a staunchly religious household, with the star author's narrative voice and dramatic flair drawing inevitable inspiration from the bible, which he had already read as a young teenager.

Upon completing his studies in philosophy, Fottett emancipated himself from religion and earned his living as a journalist — which included writing about pop music and interviewing the likes of Stevie Wonder. He was inspired to write his first novel only because he hoped to get enough money from the small publishing advance to be able to repair his car.

Read moreFollett: We thought tanks would roll in

Watch video 00:44

Ken Follett on the success of his books

Literary breakthrough

Follet initially saw his writing as a "sort of a paying hobby," the author keeping his journalism job and writing fiction on the side. But while his first few books did not sell very well, the writer had ambitions to become a bestseller. 

In 1978 Follett realized his goal when his spy thriller The Big Needle was published and soon became an international success. The book sold 10 million copies and was adapted into a film starring Donald Sutherland in 1981.

Follett's growing renown as a wordsmith sparked a growing list of bestsellers: Some 30 books published over the next four decades. One of the most successful was The Pillars of the Earth from 1989, which saw Follett switch from writing thrillers to historical novels, the genre that has since been synonymous with his name. 

The book is every bit as epic as the lofty title suggests, with Follett depicting the building of a cathedral in medieval England amid a backdrop of civil war, religious strife, and of course love. The 400,000-word tome took over three years to write, and remains the author's most popular novel, having stayed on the German bestseller list for over six years. "This is my most popular book. It still sells about 100,000 copies a year in paperback in the US," the writer said on his website. "It's becoming a cult."

Read moreAuthor Judith Kerr dies aged 95

Historical epics

In his subsequent historical novels, Follett has covered vast swathes of history, from the Norman Conquest 1,000 years ago to the First World War and Cold War. No matter the historical tapestry, his novels were built on thorough research, including 2014's Edge of Eternity, which traces a trans-global family saga from the building to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"I went to the Stasi Museum, and I visited locations where the wall used to be," he told DW of his research for the novel. "There are several scenes in Edge of Eternity where somebody tries to escape. That kind of scene is all about the physical detail; you know, how high is the wall, how far do they have to jump or what is the barrier like that they have to crash through?"

Ken Follett bei der Buchvorstellung in Berlin am 4.11.2014 NEU (Verlag Bastei-Lübbe/Olivier Favre)

Ken Follett at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin: He performed extensive research in the city for his Cold War novel, "Edge of Eternity"

"It's a business now," Follett said of his growing empire in 2014, and the fact that he has 25 employees dealing with copyrights, worldwide licensing and collecting royalties. According to media reports, Follet's office is currently working on marketing an edition of the prequel to Pillars of the Earth, set for a 2020 release.

Champagne Socialist

The author has been labelled a "Champagne Socialist," and was a strong supporter of the Labour Party under Gordon Brown. Meanwhile, his interests are Jaguar cars, fine food — along with champagne. And of course writing.

"My stories are about quite fundamental things that affect everybody," he told DW of his broad appeal. "I write about wars and revolutions, but also about love, marriage and raising children. The dramas in my books are things I think that most people can identify with."

Watch video 01:00

Ken Follett on his research process

DW recommends

'The History of Bees' is Germany's top-selling book of 2017

Dan Brown, Ken Follett and Daniel Kehlmann's books predictably became top best-sellers this year but were beaten by Norwegian author Maja Lunde's first novel for adults. (03.01.2018)  

Author Judith Kerr dies aged 95

The children's author and illustrator Judith Kerr has died following a short illness. Her famous works included "TheTiger Who Came to Tea," and "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit." (23.05.2019)  

Follett: We thought tanks would roll in

Ken Follett's current bestseller, "Edge of Eternity," discusses the Cold War era culminating with the fall of the Berlin Wall. He talks with DW about how he experienced German reunification and his recipe for success. (07.11.2014)  

Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

Her children's books can be found on bookshelves around the world. In some of them, Judith Kerr told her own childhood tale of fleeing Nazi Germany with her Jewish family. DW presents her story of escape and homecoming. (23.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ken Follett on the success of his books  

DW book expert David Levitz about 'In Times of Fading Light' by Eugen Ruge  

Ken Follett on his research process  

Related content

Gamescom Storytelling

How video game makers are expanding storytelling for adults 24.08.2017

The early gamers are now grown up - and they're expecting challenging stories from their games. From "Life Is Strange" and "Vampyr" to Ken Follett's "Pillars of the Earth," new releases boast innovative storytelling.

Advertisement

Film

Kinofilm Still GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

A brief history of Godzilla films

It's the return of the monsters: Godzilla is back on a path of destruction in the latest film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Revisit a few milestones of the record-breaking franchise.  

Books

britische Schriftstellerin Judith Kerr (DW/Frederick Rotkopf)

Remembering Judith Kerr, the author of 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

German-British author Judith Kerr, who wrote books such as "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," has died at the age of 95. DW's Susanne Spröer cherishes memories of her meeting with Kerr for the project "After the Escape."  

Music

Schwarz-weiß Foto der Komponistin Ann Ronell (Public Domain/Walter Albertin)

Focus on women composers: Schumannfest 2019

Writing music was long a men's domain. The after-effects are enduring, with women composers still only seldom turning up on playbills. Here are some seldom-heard female composers featured at the Schumannfest in Bonn.  

Arts

Frankreich, The Last Supper von Zeng Fanzhi in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon)

How Chinese art became political

Following the so-called Cultural Revolution, Chinese artists started exploring new forms of expression. Oftentimes they would run into considerable obstacles and challenges they had to work around or overcome altogether.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  