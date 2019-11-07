 Berlin opens rediscovered East-West escape tunnel | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 07.11.2019

DW News

Berlin opens rediscovered East-West escape tunnel

Some East Berliners refused to wait for the Wall to fall – they risked their lives to get over, around and even under it. Some of those desperate to escape dug tunnels to get to the West. One of them, built in 1971, has been opened to the public.

Deutschland Fluchttunnel unter der Berliner Mauer

Germany: Escape tunnel under Berlin Wall opens to public 07.11.2019

A tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall has opened to the public for the first time amid celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall. The tunnel was built to help East Germans escape to the West.

Fussball l Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 07.11.2019

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.

Deutschland Checkpoint Charlie Berlin | Friedrichstrasse

Checkpoint Charlie: Cold War history up close 04.11.2019

The construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961. One of eight inner-city border crossings was created on Friedrichstrasse. Today, Checkpoint Charlie is a special place of remembrance.

Ausstellung No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989

1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution 01.11.2019

The fall of the Berlin Wall was not only a political revolution but the start of a cultural awakening that reverberated from German clubs around the world. Now, Berlin's iconic club scene aims to get UNESCO recognition.