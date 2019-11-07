Berlin opens rediscovered East-West escape tunnel

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Some East Berliners refused to wait for the Wall to fall – they risked their lives to get over, around and even under it. Some of those desperate to escape dug tunnels to get to the West. One of them, built in 1971, has been opened to the public.
A tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall has opened to the public for the first time amid celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall. The tunnel was built to help East Germans escape to the West.
