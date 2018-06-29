 Bali: Volcano activity weakens, international airport reopens | News | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bali: Volcano activity weakens, international airport reopens

Officials have not reduced the warning level and a 4-kilometer danger zone remains in place around the crater. But the tens of thousands of travelers left stranded are able to leave the island.

Mount Agung on Bali (Getty Images/AFP/S. Tumbelaka)

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali reopened on Friday amid decreasing volcanic activity from Mount Agung.

"Volcanic ash from Mount Agung this morning is weaker in intensity, up to 300 meters," a National Disaster Management Agency spokesman said.

All airports on Bali and the surrounding area, including Jember and Banyuwangi in East Java, are operating normally, he added. Authorities have kept the warning alert to the pre-maximum level and have kept in place a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) danger zone around the volcano's crater.

Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport closed for 12 hours after Mount Agung erupted on Thursday, sending a 2,500-meter column of volcanic ash into the air. Ash can clog aircraft engines and cause them to "flame out."

  • Plume of smoke rises up from Eyjafjällajökull crater (AP)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Remember Eyjafjallajökull?

    The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

  • Etna erupting in Sicily. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Allegra)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano

    The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

  • Indonesien - Mount Agung (Reuters/Antara Foto/N. Budhiana)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Trouble in Bali paradise

    Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

  • A policeman runs away from the volcano in Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Panic and death in Guatemala

    The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

  • Flow of lava seen behind a house in Hawai (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Kilauea - the rage of Pele

    Hawaii's ancient religion names the godess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Nearly 450 flights were canceled and tens of thousands of passengers were left stranded. Officials also helped evacuate some 300 nearby residents.

The 3,031-meter Mount Agung has been active since November and an eruption in December forced Ngurah Rai airport to close temporarily.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, areas of volcanic activity that mark the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Some 1,200 people were killed in 1963 during Mount Agung's last deadly eruption.

amp/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bali: Volcano eruption forces closure of international airport, hundreds of flight cancellations

Nearly 75,000 travelers have been stranded on the popular resort island after Mount Agung erupted. Volcanic ash can threaten aircraft by causing their engines to "flame out." (29.06.2018)  

Thousands flee Bali as Agung volcano threatens Indonesia

Thousands of foreign tourists are leaving Bali by plane after an airport was reopened. But the Mount Agung volcano continues to rumble. (30.11.2017)  

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

In recent years, volcanic eruptions have claimed lives, destroyed homes, and left people stranded accross the world. DW looks at the top five troublemakers among volcanos today. (29.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Inonesien Bali Vulkanausbruch des Mount Agung

Bali: Volcano eruption forces closure of international airport, hundreds of flight cancellations 29.06.2018

Nearly 75,000 travelers have been stranded on the popular resort island after Mount Agung erupted. Volcanic ash can threaten aircraft by causing their engines to "flame out."

Indonesien Vulkan Agung

Bali's Mount Agung volcano forces airport to close for second day 28.11.2017

Thousands of tourists will remain stranded on Bali until Wednesday morning at the earliest because of ash spewing from the island's Mount Agung volcano. Authorities have warned the volcano could erupt at any moment.

Indonesien Bali Ausbruch des Vulkans Mount Agung

Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts, prompting mass evacuation order 26.11.2017

Indonesia has ordered some one hundred thousand people to evacuate after Mount Agung erupted, spewing ash thousands of meters into the air. Authorities have raised the alert level of the volcano to the highest possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 