Bali: Volcano activity weakens, international airport reopens

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali reopened on Friday amid decreasing volcanic activity from Mount Agung.

"Volcanic ash from Mount Agung this morning is weaker in intensity, up to 300 meters," a National Disaster Management Agency spokesman said.

All airports on Bali and the surrounding area, including Jember and Banyuwangi in East Java, are operating normally, he added. Authorities have kept the warning alert to the pre-maximum level and have kept in place a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) danger zone around the volcano's crater.

Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport closed for 12 hours after Mount Agung erupted on Thursday, sending a 2,500-meter column of volcanic ash into the air. Ash can clog aircraft engines and cause them to "flame out."

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Remember Eyjafjallajökull? The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Trouble in Bali paradise Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Panic and death in Guatemala The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Kilauea - the rage of Pele Hawaii's ancient religion names the godess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes. Author: Darko Janjevic



Nearly 450 flights were canceled and tens of thousands of passengers were left stranded. Officials also helped evacuate some 300 nearby residents.

The 3,031-meter Mount Agung has been active since November and an eruption in December forced Ngurah Rai airport to close temporarily.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, areas of volcanic activity that mark the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Some 1,200 people were killed in 1963 during Mount Agung's last deadly eruption.

amp/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.