Bali volcanic ash disrupts international flights

An ongoing eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on the island of Flores has caused dozens of flight cancellations to and from Bali, which is 500 kilometers away.

International airlines have had to cancel dozens of flights to and from Indonesia's island of Bali, after a nearby volcano sent a large ash column into the sky.

Bali is Indonesia's top tourist hotspot and is a popular destination for Australian visitors.

Airlines say its not safe to fly

Activity at the volcano has disrupted flights at Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai international airport since eruptions began.

"Due to volcanic ash caused by Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia, it is currently not safe to operate to and from Bali," Australian airline Jetstar said on Wednesday.

"Volcanic ash poses a significant threat to safe operations of the aircraft in the vicinity of volcanic clouds," said AirAsia several cancellations were announced.

On Tuesday, authorities expanded the danger zone to 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) as volcanic material, including smoldering rocks, lava, and hot fragments of gravel and ash were thrown up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater on Friday.

Lewotabi volcano active since late 2023

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano, situated on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province — just 500 kilometers (360 miles) from Bali — has been active since late 2023.

Multiple eruptions from the 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) volcano in recent weeks have killed nine people and injured dozens more while forcing the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.

Indonesia — which has close to 130 active volcanoes — is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is the most geologically active zone on Earth.

kb/wmr (dpa, AFP)