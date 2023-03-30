  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A file photo of Muslims praying in Bahrain
A file photo of Muslims praying in BahrainImage: Ayman Yaqoob/AA/picture alliance
Human RightsBahrain

Bahrain jails 3 for online debates questioning Islam

25 minutes ago

A series of blog posts and YouTube videos discussing Islamic scholarship has gotten three men one year each in prison in the small island nation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWE0

Three people were sentenced to one year in prison each in Bahrain for "violating the foundations of Islam," a public prosecution statement said on Thursday. 

Activists identified the three as Jalal al-Qassab, Redha Rajab and Mohammed Rajab, all members of a Shiite local cultural society called Tajdeed, Arabic for Renewal.

The case has drawn wide criticism from rights groups, and exposed divisions in the majority Shiite community in the Sunni-ruled kingdom. 

Why were they sentenced? 

Cybercrime prosecutors referred the three defendants to a criminal court last month over "deliberately undermining the basics of the Islamic religion on which all Muslims and sects agree," according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency. 

Prosecutors said the group made blog posts and YouTube videos "about the lives of the messengers and prophets, which included a denial of what was mentioned in the Holy Quran (the Islamic holy book) regarding them and a mockery of what was mentioned."

Critics of Tajdeed, which advocates open religious discussions, have accused it of attacking the foundations of Islam and dismissing purported miracles as popular myths. They have waged a campaign of incitement against the group.

The group has said that it does not question the Quran or Prophet Muhammad's teaching but debates the opinions of religious scholars and modern-day clerics.

They were convicted under a law that criminalizes the "ridicule" of any of Bahrain's recognized religious texts, which include the Quran and the Bible.

Group complains of 'hate speech'

Tajdeed had earlier this month said its members and their families were subject to "hate speech and incitement" at mosques and on social media. 

The group has denounced the court case as "malicious" and said it had only been "exercising its natural and legal right to conduct research, engage in analysis, study, and enlighten."

Last month, rights group Human Rights Watch called on Bahraini authorities to "immediately drop all charges against the men and halt inflammatory public comments condemning the society on religious grounds."

The small island nation was rocked by pro-democracy protests from the Shiite community in 2011. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a crackdown that prompted international condemnation.

fb/msh (AFP, AP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bird in front of a Ukrainian flag in Bucha

Bucha one year on: Slow progress in war crime probes

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Uruguayan soldier of the United Nations' Stabilization Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) is pictured at the Uruguayan base in Goma.

UN Security Council demands disarmament of DR Congo militias

UN Security Council demands disarmament of DR Congo militias

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Madoka Kitamura, president of Toto Ltd., unveils eight standardized pictograms for multi-function toilet seats

Japan: High-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Japan: High-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Society8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business6 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage