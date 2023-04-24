Aurora Borealis: Stunning spectacle in the sky
Auroras fascinate us anew every time. A solar storm recently produced a luminous display of colors in regions where the lights are otherwise rarely seen.
Green lantern
The night sky over Washtucna in the US state of Washington turned a poisonous green recently. On Sunday, the US weather agency NOAA had flagged the violent solar storm that was responsible for the atmospheric night image. There were also numerous sightings in Europe and Asia.
A sunset at night?
The light phenomena are not unusual in the polar regions, but on the German Baltic Sea island of Usedom they are a memorable spectacle. The brilliant colors in the night sky are created by electrically charged particles of the solar wind colliding with the upper layers of the atmosphere.
The stars align
This color spectacle can not only be observed in the north. Besides the so-called Northern Lights (aurora borealis), there are also Southern Lights (aurora australis), as captured here at Lake Ellesmere in Australia.
Lights on in Berlin
In Berlin, only a glimmer of the rushing colors could be seen because light pollution is too high. Nevertheless, you should look up at the sky more often in the coming years: According to experts, the current solar cycle will reach its peak in 2024 and 2025, when eruptions will increase. Auroras — or at least glimmers — can be seen a little more often in the temperate zone during this time.
Material for legends
In Finland, the Northern Lights are not uncommon. Before they could be explained scientifically, legends surrounded the fantastic lights. The Sami, Scandinavia's indigenous inhabitants, saw bad luck and spirits in the mysterious glow. They forbade the children to go out into the street and waited in silence until the dead had laid down to rest again.
A rainbow at night
St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on England's northeastern coast shines brightly against the rainbow colors of the aurora borealis. The lights appear green, red and sometimes violet to blue. The perception of the colors can be quite individual and different due to the low light intensity.