"Augmented Reality" is a computer-generated expansion of the perception of reality.
All senses can be addressed. In most cases, however, it concerns visual overlays of images or videos with computer-generated additional information or virtual objects. Applications are conceivable in all everyday areas. For example, in production planning, as support for repairs or in marketing. In contrast to this, there is virtual reality, where the viewer is completely immersed in the virtual world.
Pokémon Go is the smartphone game that takes players out of their homes to hunt these little monsters. And even if you are not one of the game’s 100 million players – Pokemon Go could still be reshaping your world.