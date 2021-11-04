Visit the new DW website

Augmented Reality

"Augmented Reality" is a computer-generated expansion of the perception of reality.

All senses can be addressed. In most cases, however, it concerns visual overlays of images or videos with computer-generated additional information or virtual objects. Applications are conceivable in all everyday areas. For example, in production planning, as support for repairs or in marketing. In contrast to this, there is virtual reality, where the viewer is completely immersed in the virtual world.

DW Business – Europe & America 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Sham Election
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Ghana Goes Electric
November 30, 2020, Lisbon, Portugal: A man wearing a face mask walks past a 3D logo of Web Summit in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on November 30, 2020. Web Summit, EuropeÃ¢â¬â¢s biggest technology conference, was due to take place in Lisbon again this year but will instead be held entirely online from December 2 to December 4 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Wire

Meta trends at Web Summit in Portugal 04.11.2021

It's been two years since Web Summit attendees were able to meet in person. But, with controversary simmering around Meta, attendees at the tech expo were excited to take a peak at what the future might hold.
Ein zum Elektrofahrzeug umgebauter Mini Cooper S parkt am 03.12.2015 in einer Tiefgarage in Chemnitz (Sachsen) an einer Ladestation mit einem Roboterarm. In einer Demonstration der Technischen Universität Chemnitz wurde das Fahrzeug ab dem Eingang der Tiefgarage autonom ohne Eingreifen des Fahrers zu der von ihm vorreservierten Ladestation gesteuert, an der ein Roboterarm vollautomatisch das Fahrzeug an das Stromnetz anschloß und auflud. Foto: Peter Endig/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus spurs energy transition through artificial intelligence 12.04.2021

The coronavirus crisis has significantly increased the speed of digitization worldwide. It has lowered the cost of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) while triggering innovation.

31.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Die neu präsentierte hololens 2 liegt auf dem Stand von Microsoft auf der Hannover Messe. Vom 1. bis zum 5. April dreht sich auf der Hannover Messe alles um Vernetzung, lernende Maschinen und das Internet der Dinge. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Microsoft to supply US army with augmented reality headsets 31.03.2021

The Pentagon is looking to equip its soldiers with augmented reality technology. The US tech giant Microsoft is set to make nearly $22 billion from the deal.
ILLUSTRATION - Der Sprachassistent Google Home, aufgenommen am 07.08.2017 in Berlin (gestellte Szene). Wenn die vier bunten LED aufleuchten, ist Google Home für Sprachkommandos bereit. Foto: Franziska Gabbert | Verwendung weltweit

Voice assistants on the rise in Germany 29.08.2018

Germany's IT lobby group Bitkom has said it expects voice assistants to have "a great future." Its fresh study, co-authored by Deloitte, says one in eight Germans is already using a smart speaker at home.

Samsung's new smartphones in Barcelona 26.02.2018

As the Mobile World Congress gets underway, Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphones. The South Korean firm is hoping better pictures and augmented reality will help it keep its title as the world's biggest smartphone maker.

Playing Super Mario in augmented reality 23.06.2017

After Pokemon Go! another gaming classic conquers the world of augmented reality: This is how you can become Super Mario.

Titel: DW 3D-Malen mit Virtueller Realität 2 Schlagworte: R, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, New Yorker Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Google Bildbeschreibung: 3D-Malen

Painting in 3D with Virtual Reality 10.01.2017

Artists throughout the world are discovering virtual reality. Observers can immerse themselves in new 3D paintings created with the help of controllers and VR headsets.
01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 10.01.2017

Computer programs that simulate conversation: why chatbots are becoming increasingly popular. Painting in 3D: why more and more artists are working in virtual reality. And on Exit: a pioneering flight on a typewriter.
App im Einsatz DW Shift Augmented-Reality-App Refrakt 2

The Refrakt augmented-reality app 22.11.2016

German artists Carla Streckwall and Alexander Govoni are giving old masterpieces a new life with their augmented-reality app Refrakt. It brings art off the wall and into virtual space.

01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 22.11.2016

Data protection and smartphones: most apps collect user data, but alternatives are available. Pets on vacation: an Instagram account follows cats on camping trips. And on Exit: Singapore in time lapse.

01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 12.11.2016

Gourmet country: In relation to its population Switzerland is the European country with the most Michelin stars. Accordion meets piano: New album by Michael Wollny & Vincent Peirani. And: 5 German inventions.
18.08.2016 Auf der Gamescom konnte man am Samsung-Stand eine virtuelle Achterbahnfahrt erleben. DW/R. Keuenhof

Gamescom: 'Virtual reality is only an interim solution' 19.08.2016

Virtual Reality is THE hot topic at the computer games fare Gamescom in Cologne. Special glasses are seen everywhere on the fairgrounds. But they are just a stop on the way to the ultimate gaming experience.
25.7.2016 *** NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City on July 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/M. Coppola

Pokémon Go - who benefits from the craze? 11.08.2016

For Pokémon Go fans the point of the augmented reality game is having fun out and about town. For the developers, the free smartphone app has been a source of estimated daily revenues of as much as 10 million euros. But will it last?
5.07.2016*** ARCHIV - Auf einem Smartphone ist am 15.07.2016 in Hannover (Niedersachsen) ein Pokemon zu sehen. Rund 1000 Pokemon Go Spieler trafen sich in Hannover zur gemeinsamen Jagd auf die Pokemons. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa (zu dpa Pokémon-Jäger halten Polizei auf Trab vom 29.07.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

Pokémon Go Goes Global - Game erases boundary between real and virtual - on DW News 03.08.2016

Pokémon Go is the smartphone game that takes players out of their homes to hunt these little monsters. And even if you are not one of the game’s 100 million players – Pokemon Go could still be reshaping your world.
