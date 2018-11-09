 ATP Finals: Djokovic outclasses Zverev and secures semi-final place | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.11.2018

Sports

ATP Finals: Djokovic outclasses Zverev and secures semi-final place

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Germany's Alexander Zverev in London. The Serb secured his place in the last four when Marin Cilic beat John Isner.

London ATP World Tour Finale Zverev Djokovic (Getty Images/AFP/G. Kirk)

The 31-year-old Serb is now unbeaten at the top of the Guga Keurten group with a 2-0 record and advanced to his eighth year-end championships semi-final after Marin Cilic beat John Isner in three sets in the evening session. 

Djokovic, the world number one, broke late in the first set and twice in the second set to complete the victory over a disappointing Zverev in 76 minutes on Wednesday. 

"I don't think it was breathtaking tennis, but a win is a win," said Djokovic. "He wasn't close to his best in the second set so it looked a bit easier than expected because he served very well in the first set, but it dropped in the second set and allowed me to step in." 

However, Zverev had the first two break point opportunities at 4-4 after Djokovic double-faulted, but the Wimbledon and US Open champion escaped with a drop shot to remain ahead. And a double-fault from Zverev in the next game gifted Djokovic the set after 48 minutes. 

"Obviously I had chances in the first set," said the 21-year-old world number five. If I break him at 4-all, we'll see where the match goes. I think the match was much closer than the score says. Hopefully I still give myself the best chance to be in the semifinals."

Cilic comeback sends Djokovic through

In the evening session, Marin Cilic recovered from losing the first set to American John Isner to win in three sets, and in doing so secured Novak Djokovic's place in the last four.

Victory for Cilic in three sets was one of the scenarios that would see Djokovic through before he faces Cilic himself on Friday. And Cilic roared back to beat Isner 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Zverev can still go through, but must beat Isner on Friday.

mds (dpa, AFP)

