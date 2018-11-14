 ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev sets up last four clash with Federer | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev sets up last four clash with Federer

Alexander Zverev set up a last-four clash against Roger Federer in London after seeing off John Isner 7-6, 6-3 on Friday. Novak Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in the other semi-final ahead of Sunday's final.

Alexander Zverev (picture-alliance/AP Photo/DPPI/M. Cole)

Zverev played American giant Isner knowing a win by any scoreline would take him through to the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament. The turning point in the round-robin match came at the end of the 12th game, when the 21-year-old German saved a set point on his own serve with an ace, going on to force a tie-break.

The players swapped mini breaks but Isner, 33, then faltered again on his own serve to hand the set to Zverev, meaning he no longer had any chance to qualify for the last four. In the second set a single break of serve in the eighth game proved decisive and Zverev served out the match.

"It's obviously great getting to the semi-finals," he said. "But the tournament isn't over. I am in the semi-finals. There's only good opponents left. There's only the best in the world.

"I'm playing Roger tomorrow, which is going to be a very difficult but hopefully very nice match. We'll see how far I can go."

Third seed Zverev, coached by Ivan Lendl, is the youngest semi-finalist at the ATP Finals since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009. He has three titles under his belt this year, including the Madrid Masters, and now has more wins in 2018 than any other player, with 56, against 19 losses.

Related content

USA Kohlschreiber überrascht Zverev und erreicht US-Open-Achtelfinale

Alexander Zverev looks to the future as ATP Finals begin 11.11.2018

Alexander Zverev takes on Marin Cilic in his opening match at the end-of-season tournament on Monday. The German sees the London showpiece as equivalent to a grand slam as he prepares to make a real breakthrough.

Großbritannien ATP Finals in London - Roger Federer

ATP Finals: Federer and Anderson make semifinals 15.11.2018

Despite losing his opener, Roger Federer is in the last four of the ATP Finals again. The Swiss made short work of Kevin Anderson, who will join him in the semifinals, sending Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori home.

London ATP World Tour Finale Zverev Djokovic

ATP Finals: Djokovic outclasses Zverev and secures semi-final place 14.11.2018

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Germany's Alexander Zverev in London. The Serb secured his place in the last four when Marin Cilic beat John Isner.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 