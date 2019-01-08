Asian Cup: Defending champions Australia off the mark

Australia 3 - 0 Palestine

(Maclaren 18, Mabil 20, Giannou 90)

Two goals in two minutes put tournament heavyweights Australia within touching distance of the last 16, with the 2015 champions now likely to need just a point from their final group game against Syria.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Jordan in their first match, coach Graham Arnold dropped two of his main creators, Massimo Luongo and Robbie Kruse, in favour of Jackson Irvine and Chris Ikonomidis, who impressed as substitutes against Jordan.

Arnold's side looked much more dynamic from the off on Friday and a first international goal from Jamie Maclaren got the Socceroos underway. The Hibernian striker flicked in from a Tom Rogic cross in the 20th minute to settle any nerves.

Awer Mabil made it two shortly afterwards, sweeping in a back post volley from Ikonomidis' pass to give Australia a deserved cushion that they never looked likely to relinquish.

Mabil could have doubled his tally before the break but he blazed his shot over after a neat move through the middle involving captain Mark Milligan and Maclaren.

More chances were to come for the men in gold but none were taken until the last minute of normal time, when substitute Apostolos Giannou, a last minute call up to the squad, nodded home the third.

Jordan play Palestine and Australia play Syria on Tuesday in the final round of group fixtures.

