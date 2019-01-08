 Asian Cup: Defending champions Australia off the mark | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Asian Cup: Defending champions Australia off the mark

After a surprise defeat in their opening match, defending Asian Cup champions Australian are off the mark. A dominant display saw the Aussies run out comfortable 3-0 winners over Palestine.

Fußball Palästina v Australien- AFC Asian Cup Group B (Getty Images/F. Nel)

Australia 3 - 0 Palestine
(Maclaren 18, Mabil 20, Giannou 90) 

Two goals in two minutes put tournament heavyweights Australia within touching distance of the last 16, with the 2015 champions now likely to need just a point from their final group game against Syria.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Jordan in their first match, coach Graham Arnold dropped two of his main creators, Massimo Luongo and Robbie Kruse, in favour of Jackson Irvine and Chris Ikonomidis, who impressed as substitutes against Jordan.

Arnold's side looked much more dynamic from the off on Friday and a first international goal from Jamie Maclaren got the Socceroos underway. The Hibernian striker flicked in from a Tom Rogic cross in the 20th minute to settle any nerves.

Awer Mabil made it two shortly afterwards, sweeping in a back post volley from Ikonomidis' pass to give Australia a deserved cushion that they never looked likely to relinquish.

Mabil could have doubled his tally before the break but he blazed his shot over after a neat move through the middle involving captain Mark Milligan and Maclaren.

More chances were to come for the men in gold but none were taken until the last minute of normal time, when substitute Apostolos Giannou, a last minute call up to the squad, nodded home the third.

Jordan play Palestine and Australia play Syria on Tuesday in the final round of group fixtures. 

mp/pfd (AP, AFP)

Watch video 02:39
Now live
02:39 mins.

Football gains momentum in India as Blue Tigers roar

DW recommends

Asian Cup: Jordan reach knockout stage, Syria sack coach Bernd Stange

Jordan have made it two out of two, beating Syria to clinch a place in the round of 16. Syria responded by firing their German coach. Thailand got past Bahrain to keep alive their chances of reaching the knockout phase. (11.01.2019)  

Asian Cup 2019: Yemeni team puts political differences aside as it embarks on Cup dream

Civil war has been raging in Yemen for over three years, tearing the country apart. Somehow, though, their national team have qualified for the Asian Cup as the nation puts its political differences aside. (06.01.2019)  

Asian Cup 2019: Holders Australia stunned by Jordan on day of upsets

Australia's Asian Cup title defense got off to a nightmare start as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Jordan. In the day's other games India crushed Thailand and Syria were held by Palestine. (06.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Football gains momentum in India as Blue Tigers roar  

Related content

Asian Cup - Vereinigte Arabische Emirate vs Bahrain

Asian Cup 2019: Late penalty rescues point for hosts UAE 05.01.2019

Hosts United Arab Emirates looked to be falling to a shock opening day defeat to Bahrain until they won a controversial 88th minute penalty. Substitute Ahmed Khalil scored from the spot to rescue a point for his side.

Fußball Asian Cup Irak v Vietnam

Asian Cup 2019: Iraq edge out Vietnam in humdinger 08.01.2019

Iraq and Vietnam served up a footballing treat for the neutral in Group D as a topsy-turvy game produced no less than five goals, end-to-end action, and a dramatic last-minute winner from Ali Adnan for Iraq.

Fußball Mohammed bin Zayed Stadion Asien Cup 2019

Asian Cup 2019: United Arab Emirates: A special host 05.01.2019

In the United Arab Emirates money is everywhere living in abundance is part of everyday life. But is there a real passion for football in the country that is hosting the 2019 Asian Cup? Or is sport just another luxury leisure activity for the super-rich?

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 