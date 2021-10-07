Visit the new DW website

Ashraf Ghani

Ashraf Ghani is the current Afghan President.

Ashraf Ghani resumed office in 2014. He completed a doctorate in anthropology in the US and became a professor at Johns Hopkins University before returning to Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban.

30.09.21 *** A Taliban commander (C) speaks to the members of the media after they halted a demonstration by women protestors happening in front of a school in Kabul on September 30, 2021. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Afghan MP: Pakistan aided Taliban takeover 07.10.2021

Speaking to DW, former Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil blamed Pakistan, particularly its spy agencies, for the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan. She also stressed that "people around the former president Ghani" brought the country down.
Bilder des Tages Internationale Konferenz des Roten Kreuz in Genf (151208) -- GENEVA, Dec. 8, 2015 -- Fatima Gailani, President of Afghan Red Crescent and chair of the conference, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 32nd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2015. The 32nd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent opened in Geneva s International Conference Centre on Tuesday. The International Conference, held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, is a unique global forum bringing together the leaders from over 190 State Parties to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. ) SWITZERLAND-GENEVA-RCRC-32ND INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE XuxJinquan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Images the Day International Conference the Red Cross in Geneva 151208 Geneva DEC 8 2015 Fatima Gailani President of Afghan Red Crescent and Chair of The Conference delivers a Speech AT The Opening Ceremony of The 32nd International Conference of The Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva Switzerland DEC 8 2015 The 32nd International Conference of The Red Cross and Red Crescent opened in Geneva S International Conference Centre ON Tuesday The International Conference Hero from DEC 8 to DEC 10 IS a Unique Global Forum bringing Together The Leaders from Over 190 State Parties to The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Switzerland Geneva 32nd International Conference XuxJinquan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Afghan activist says Ashraf Ghani and Joe Biden caused misery and chaos 27.08.2021

After negotiating with the Taliban in Doha for the past 11 months, prominent Afghan women's rights activist Fatima Gailani says ousted President Ashraf Ghani is a "national traitor."
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani gestures during a function at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on August 4, 2021. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani in United Arab Emirates on 'humanitarian grounds' 18.08.2021

The ousted president of Afghanistan and his family are in the UAE after fleeing the Taliban advance on Kabul. His whereabouts had been uncertain since Sunday.

People evacuated from Afghanistan pose in front of a German Bundeswehr airplane after arriving at the airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The federal armed forces evacuates German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul. (AP Photo/Bundeswehr via AP)

Kabul airlift continues as world sizes up Taliban — as it happened 18.08.2021

The UAE confirms it is hosting ousted President Ashraf Ghani after he fled the country. World leaders take stock of the Taliban's plans for Afghanistan as the Kabul airlift continues.
TOPSHOT - Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government 16.08.2021

Hundreds are trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital. Western powers airlifted civilians out of Kabul airport as commercial flights were halted.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Afghanistan: Taliban declare victory after President Ghani leaves Kabul — as it happened 16.08.2021

Media reports indicate the Taliban have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul and claimed victory, hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Evacuations from the capital are ongoing. DW has the latest.
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani arrives in Mazar-i-Sharif to check the security situation of the northern provinces, Afghanistan August 11, 2021. Afghan presidential palace/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Afghanistan: US warns Kabul could fall 'within 90 days' — as it happened 12.08.2021

US officials say the Taliban could gain control of Kabul much sooner than predicted. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rallied government forces in Mazar-i-Sharif.
Public rally by civial rights group, PTM, in the Pakistani city of Bannu. 12.01.2020

Pakistan: Why liberal Pashtuns are supporting the Afghan government 10.08.2021

The Afghan Taliban enjoy significant support in Pakistan's northwestern region, but progressive Pashtuns are wary of their potential return to power in Afghanistan. They are now rooting for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
An Afghan civilian carry a wounded child to the hospital after he was injured during fighting between Taliban and government in Badghis province, northwest of Afghanistan, Wednesday, July,7 2021. From the early hours of Wednesday morning, battles have raged near the provincial police headquarters and a Qala-e-Naw army base, said Abdul Aziz beg, head of the provincial council in Badghis. (AP Photo/ Mirwis Omari)

Afghanistan: Civilians fear for their lives amid Taliban advances 09.08.2021

Civilians are caught in the middle of an intense fighting between the Afghan army and the Taliban. Many Afghans complain that the West has left them at the mercy of the Islamist group.
An Afghan soldier (L) serves an interpreter as a civilian talks to US soldiers from Viper Company (Bravo), 1-26 Infantry during a patrol at a village near Combat Outpost (COP) Sabari in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan June 19, 2011. Defense Secretary Robert Gates confirmed June 19, that US officials were involved in preliminary talks with the Taliban to seek a political solution to the Afghan war but said he didn't expect significant progress for months. AFP PHOTO/TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

US expands eligibility criteria for Afghan refugees 02.08.2021

The US says it will take on thousands more refugees as the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the US for the crisis.
25/06/21++++++ President Joe Biden, right, answers a reporter's question during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Afghanistan: Biden pledges support for government, criticizes Taliban offensive 24.07.2021

US President Joe Biden has reassured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of his support, but the fundamentalist Taliban say the current Afghan leader needs to leave to achieve lasting peace.
16.07.2021 Pakistn Prime minester Imran Khan with Afghan presedent Ashraf Ghani during todays visit in Uzbekistans capital, Tashkent city.

Afghanistan recalls Pakistan envoy over 'security threats' 18.07.2021

Najib Alikhil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, has been recalled to Kabul following the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in what he called an "inhuman attack."
Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Taliban gains in north Afghanistan, the traditional stronghold of the country's minority ethnic groups who drove the insurgent force from power nearly 20  years ago, has driven a worried government to resurrect militias whose histories have been characterized by chaos and widespread killing. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Is Afghanistan heading toward a civil war? 09.07.2021

Taliban fighters have intensified attacks across Afghanistan and are aiming to capture more territories amid the withdrawal of US troops. The government is backing warlords and arming locals to counter militants.
25/06/21++++++ President Joe Biden, right, answers a reporter's question during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Afghanistan: Biden meets Ghani amid US troop withdrawal 25.06.2021

President Biden has pledged a "sustained" US-Afghanistan relationship, despite the pullout from the war-torn country. US forces have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.
1) Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai (C) arrives for the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on September 12, 2020. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) 2) WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden spoke about how his administration would respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP 3) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the introduction of ministerial nominees at the Parliament in Kabul on October 21, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

Biden-Ghani meeting: Afghan president makes last-ditch effort to stop Taliban gains 24.06.2021

The Taliban are gaining control of more territories in Afghanistan and could soon advance toward Kabul. Can Ashraf Ghani convince US President Joe Biden to keep backing his government even after the troop withdrawal?
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - FEBRUARY 27: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - AFGHAN PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony held to mark the National Day of Security Forces in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 27, 2021. Afghan Presidency Press Office / Handout / Anadolu Agency

Afghanistan: President Ashraf Ghani sacks ministers amid deteriorating security 19.06.2021

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sacked his defense and interior ministers. On Saturday, the Taliban seized at least six more districts across Afghanistan.
