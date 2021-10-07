Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ashraf Ghani is the current Afghan President.
Ashraf Ghani resumed office in 2014. He completed a doctorate in anthropology in the US and became a professor at Johns Hopkins University before returning to Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban.
Speaking to DW, former Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil blamed Pakistan, particularly its spy agencies, for the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan. She also stressed that "people around the former president Ghani" brought the country down.
Media reports indicate the Taliban have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul and claimed victory, hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Evacuations from the capital are ongoing. DW has the latest.
The Taliban are gaining control of more territories in Afghanistan and could soon advance toward Kabul. Can Ashraf Ghani convince US President Joe Biden to keep backing his government even after the troop withdrawal?