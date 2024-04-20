  1. Skip to content
M. Night Shyamalan — Hollywood Director

April 20, 2024

M. Night Shyamalan is considered one of Hollywood’s greatest directors. The psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" shot him to moviemaking heights. His sci-fi and fantasy films are international blockbusters. He tells us what it’s all about.

Director M. Night Shyamalan
Image: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

Few directors were as young as M. Night Shyamalan when they first made it in Hollywood. Born in India and raised in Pennsylvania, he made his first film, "Praying with Anger," at the age of 22, and quickly made a name for himself as a screenwriter and director in the US. Science fiction films such as "Unbreakable" (2000), starring Bruce Willis, and "Signs" (2002), with Mel Gibson, brought him international success. He's also had forays into the fantasy genre, like with the 2010 blockbuster "The Legend of Aang."

 

Film still from "The Sixth Sense" by M Night Shyamalan
Image: kpa/United Archives/IMAGO

The character of the little boy in "The Sixth Sense" (1999), who sees dead people, remains unforgotten. His fans loves him for these stories, which, despite being fiction, have real life at their core. We meet the director at his home in Pennsylvania to talk with him about his meteoric rise in Hollywood, life on set and working with big stars.

