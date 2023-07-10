  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
Migration
CultureGermany

A melting pot of music and cultures at Beethovenfest Bonn

October 7, 2023

Young Afghan musicians who fled the Taliban, plus Iranians and Germans come together in a musical exchange. Music beyond borders — that's the Campus project of Beethovenfest Bonn 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDbf

The Power of Shared Music

Afghanistan | National Institute of Music in Kabul | Taliban
Image: DW


In August 2021, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. They banned music, persecuted musicians, burned their instruments, and shut down the famous Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul, which was truly a pulsating center. Some budding musicians from the former Institute found inspiration last spring in the Portuguese city of Braga, where they met with young German and Iranian musicians for a workshop.

Beethovenfest Bonn | Cymin Samawatie
Image: DW

Under the guidance of conductor and composer Cymin Samawatie, they improvised together and developed friendships. Music beyond all borders - made possible by the Campus project of the Beethovenfest Bonn.

 

 

Beethovenfest Bonn | Junge Musiker und Musikerinnen aus Afghanistan
Image: DW

Their big concert in Bonn has just taken place - in an evening of extraordinary sounds, including improvisation, composition, music and words: "Freedom is your voice" - the words of Afghan poet Mariam Meetra express hope for a free Afghanistan in the future.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three people look around a demolished street after Gaza rocket launches

Israel says gunmen 'infiltrated' from Gaza as Hamas attacks

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

French soldiers in Niamey, Niger

What will France's troop withdrawal mean for Niger?

What will France's troop withdrawal mean for Niger?

PoliticsOctober 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta speaks at a protest meet organised at the Press Club of India in New Delhi

Why is India targeting NewsClick journalists?

Why is India targeting NewsClick journalists?

Press FreedomOctober 6, 202303:53 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage