  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
Migration
ScienceGlobal issues

Anxiety and Anxiety Disorders

October 5, 2023

Fears, phobias, anxiety and anxiety disorders -- what's the difference? And how can people with acrophobia, test anxiety or nomophobia find help?

https://p.dw.com/p/4X9W3
Still DW Beitrag Anxiety von Sophia Wagner
Image: DW

Crushing Worries: Overcoming generalized anxiety disorder 

Anxieties are on the increase, especially in younger people. What’s behind the rising numbers, and how can anxiety disorders be treated?

 

 

 

 

Skywalk BG
Image: K. Thomas/blickwinkel/picture alliance

Nomophobia - The rise of phone separation anxiety

Nomophobia stands for no mobile phone phobia. It's the fear of being without your cell phone and thereby cut off from social media and your contacts. Find out how to treat it.

 

 

 

Symbolbild I Mobbing
Image: U. Grabowsky/photothek/picture alliance

Social Phobia - When people fear other people

In 2020, Kerstin Kuhl had just overcome her social anxiety with therapy. But then came the lockdown. Now she must practice socializing to overcome her fears all over again

 

 

 

 

Mann benutzt seinen Laptop Cybermobbing Symbolbild
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose

How to beat exam anxiety

Being nervous about exams is normal, but some people develop severe test anxiety. They panic, tremble, sweat and suffer heart palpitations. We look at techniques that can help students cope.

 

 

 

BG Spätsommer in Deutschland
Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

How change promotes happiness

Change can seem scary, but you can overcome a fear of change by training your brain to focus more on positive aspects. Trying out new things also builds courage muscle, making it easier to accept change.

 

 

 

Weltspiegel | 04.06.2021 | Cannes - Vorbereitung der Filmfestspiele
Image: Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

What helps combat a fear of heights?

Exposure therapy or confrontation therapy are among the most effective ways of treating phobias. Step by step, people grow accustomed to the thing they fear. For acrophobics that can mean climbing mountains!

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 06.10.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 07.10.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescues work at a site of a Russian military strike

Ukraine updates: Russian attack kills dozens in Kharkiv

ConflictsOctober 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sailboats bearing posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi take part in a rally on the River Nile

Will Egypt's presidential elections bring any real change?

Will Egypt's presidential elections bring any real change?

PoliticsOctober 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters hold sign denouncing misuse of power to stifle press.

Crackdown on anti-Modi news website sparks protests

Crackdown on anti-Modi news website sparks protests

PoliticsOctober 5, 202301:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

Young woman

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region sit in the back of a truck upon arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

ConflictsOctober 5, 202303:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

Amazon dolphin deaths linked to warming waters

Amazon dolphin deaths linked to warming waters

Nature and EnvironmentOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage