Anxiety and Anxiety Disorders
Crushing Worries: Overcoming generalized anxiety disorder
Anxieties are on the increase, especially in younger people. What’s behind the rising numbers, and how can anxiety disorders be treated?
Nomophobia - The rise of phone separation anxiety
Nomophobia stands for no mobile phone phobia. It's the fear of being without your cell phone and thereby cut off from social media and your contacts. Find out how to treat it.
Social Phobia - When people fear other people
In 2020, Kerstin Kuhl had just overcome her social anxiety with therapy. But then came the lockdown. Now she must practice socializing to overcome her fears all over again
How to beat exam anxiety
Being nervous about exams is normal, but some people develop severe test anxiety. They panic, tremble, sweat and suffer heart palpitations. We look at techniques that can help students cope.
How change promotes happiness
Change can seem scary, but you can overcome a fear of change by training your brain to focus more on positive aspects. Trying out new things also builds courage muscle, making it easier to accept change.
What helps combat a fear of heights?
Exposure therapy or confrontation therapy are among the most effective ways of treating phobias. Step by step, people grow accustomed to the thing they fear. For acrophobics that can mean climbing mountains!
