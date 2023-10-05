Fears, phobias, anxiety and anxiety disorders -- what's the difference? And how can people with acrophobia, test anxiety or nomophobia find help?

Image: DW

Crushing Worries: Overcoming generalized anxiety disorder

Anxieties are on the increase, especially in younger people. What’s behind the rising numbers, and how can anxiety disorders be treated?

Image: K. Thomas/blickwinkel/picture alliance

Nomophobia - The rise of phone separation anxiety

Nomophobia stands for no mobile phone phobia. It's the fear of being without your cell phone and thereby cut off from social media and your contacts. Find out how to treat it.

Image: U. Grabowsky/photothek/picture alliance

Social Phobia - When people fear other people

In 2020, Kerstin Kuhl had just overcome her social anxiety with therapy. But then came the lockdown. Now she must practice socializing to overcome her fears all over again

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose

How to beat exam anxiety

Being nervous about exams is normal, but some people develop severe test anxiety. They panic, tremble, sweat and suffer heart palpitations. We look at techniques that can help students cope.

Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

How change promotes happiness

Change can seem scary, but you can overcome a fear of change by training your brain to focus more on positive aspects. Trying out new things also builds courage muscle, making it easier to accept change.

Image: Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

What helps combat a fear of heights?

Exposure therapy or confrontation therapy are among the most effective ways of treating phobias. Step by step, people grow accustomed to the thing they fear. For acrophobics that can mean climbing mountains!

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 06.10.2023 – 13:30 UTC

SAT 07.10.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 08.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 09.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 07.10.2023 – 09:30 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3