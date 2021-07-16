Visit the new DW website

Anna Netrebko

Anna Netrebko is a leading Russian-born soprano who has performed in the world's top opera houses.

The first classical musician to be listed on Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people, soprano Anna Netrebko is one of the most sought-after opera singers of her time. She regularly performs in operas at the Met, Covent Garden, the Salzburg Festival and other operatic venues, as well as solo concerts in houses such as Carnegie Hall. Netrebko was born in 1971 in Krasnodar, Russia, and maintains both Russian and Austrian citizenship.

Salzburger Festspiele 2020.Festspielhaus Salzburg.Dom Salzburg, Jedermann Bühne, 100 Jahre Festspiele.Foto: Franz Neumayr 16.8.2020 - 20200816_PD8123 |

Salzburg Festival's centenary celebrations extended 16.07.2021

Unfazed by the pandemic, stars from all over the world, including Anna Netrebko, are coming to Salzburg to restart postponed 100th anniversary celebrations.
ARCHIV - 28.07.2019, Österreich, Salzburg: Anna Netrebko, in der Rolle der Adriana Lecouvreur, lächelt beim Schlussapplaus nach der Premiere der Oper «Adriana Lecouvreur» im Rahmen der Salzburger Festspiele. (zu dpa «Anna Netrebko will nicht über Corona sprechen») Foto: Barbara Gindl/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Opera star Anna Netrebko hospitalized with COVID-19 18.09.2020

"They are helping me. Everything will be OK!" wrote Anna Netrebko on Instagram. The opera star is being treated for a COVID-related pneumonia.
Bildkombo Anna Netrebko Quelle: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-W72rqHbJC/ Jonas Kaufmann Quelle: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PPUY4B0uN/ Anna Prohaska Quelle: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ne-rPqwOW/ Rechte laut Anastassia Boutsko mit Rechteinhabern geklärt, kostenfreie Verwendung erlaubt.

Corona crisis: Opera stars come out of isolation 06.04.2020

Cultural life stands still in times of coronavirus, at least in the analog world. But a lot is happening online. Just take a look at the Instagram accounts of star opera singers.
25.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Pressefotografen stehen vor dem Festspielhaus und fotografieren die Ankunft der Gäste. Die Richard-Wagner-Festspiele 2018 beginnen mit der Neuinszenierung des Lohengrin. Vom 25. Juli bis zum 29. August kommen wieder Klassikliebhaber aus aller Welt nach Bayreuth, um fünf Wochen lang auf dem Grünen Hügel Richard Wagners Opern zu hören. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Bayreuth Festival wraps up another season 29.08.2018

A "Lohengrin" of vivid imagery, a "Mastersingers" with clever direction and a widely panned conducting premiere by time-tested singer Placido Domingo were the highlights of the year. And what lies ahead?
ARCHIV - 25.07.2016, Bayern, Bayreuth: Postkarten werden vor der Eröffnung der Richard-Wagner-Festspiele vor dem Festspielhaus zum Verkauf angeboten. Die Wagner-Festspiele zeigen in diesem Jahr einen Tag vor Beginn erstmals eine Uraufführung einer neuen Oper. (zu dpa «Uraufführung bei den Bayreuther Festspielen» vom 05.05.2018) Foto: Timm Schamberger/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bayreuth Festival 2018: The latest Wagner celebration begins 25.07.2018

Next year, superstar Anna Netrebko will sing in Bayreuth. But as the current season begins, visitors are looking forward to a new production of Wagner's "Lohengrin" — including a stage set designed by Neo Rauch.
Jury member Shirin Neshat speaks during a news conference at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. The 2013 Berlin film festival kicks off on Thursday with The Grandmaster, a martial arts epic from Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai who is also presiding over this year's jury. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Why Shirin Neshat complicates 'Aida' at the Salzburg Festival 07.08.2017

With Anna Netrebko in the title role, Verdi's "Aida" got a fresh staging at this year's Salzburg Festival. Iranian stage director and film artist Shirin Neshat told DW why she made "Aida" more complex than usual.

*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Juli 2017

Sarah's Team Music 04.08.2017

The Sarah´s Music Team know the program better than anyone else. In this episode the team, usually behind the camera but today in front, tell Sarah Willis which were their favourite episodes so far and why.
07.2015 DW Highlights Juli 2015 Anna Netrebko

Anna Netrebko in a newly-staged 'Aida' tops long list of updates at Salzburg Festival 21.07.2017

There is new management and a new version of Hofmannsthal's "Everyman." With some big changes in store, it looks like the Salzburg Festival - a celebration of opera, theater and music - is at the start of a new era.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Titel: Sarah Willis trifft Wynton Marsalis in New York Schlagworte: Sarah Willis, Wynton Marsalis, New York Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Londymakeup Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Juni 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: New York Bildbeschreibung: Sarah Willis trifft Wynton Marsalis in New York Copyright: Londymakeup

Sarah´s Music - Best of the Horn Challenges 02.06.2017

From opera stars Anna Netrebko and Placido Domingo to jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, all of Sarah´s guests on the program have bravely accepted the Sarah´s Music Horn Challenge. Here are some of our absolute favorites!
picture-alliance/dpa/M.Schutt ARCHIV - Der Opernsänger Rolando Villazón, aufgenommen bei einem Auftritt in Erfurt (Archivbild vom 29.03.2008). Foto: Martin Schutt dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

New novel by opera star Rolando Villazón 17.05.2017

Rolando Villazón gained world fame as a tenor, sharing the stage with Anna Netrebko, among others. He’s a multitalented man and has just published his second novel in German. 
Titel: Sarah Willis und Anna Netrebko beim Echo Klassik 2016 im Konzerthaus Berlin Schlagworte: Anna Netrebko, Sarah Willis, Echo Klassik, Berlin Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Jörg Theiss Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Oktober 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Berlin Bildbeschreibung: Sarah Willis und Anna Netrebko beim Echo Klassik 2016 im Konzerthaus Berlin Copyright: Deutsche Well

Sarah's Music - Sarah at the Echos 15.10.2016

Sarah Willis goes backstage at Germany´s biggest classical music awards ceremony - the Echo Klassik Awards. Join her on the red carpet for this glamorous date in the classical music calendar!
Titel: Euromaxx Sopranistin Sonya Yoncheva Copy: ARD / WDR

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva 29.07.2016

Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva is a rising star on the opera scene and has has already won an Echo. She has been compared to Anna Netrebko.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit aktueller Berichterstattung über die Salzburger Festspiele.*** Felsenreitschule Keine Honorarpflicht bei aktueller Berichterstattung über die Salzburger Festspiele und Nennung des Fotocredits. © Oskar Anrather

From Anna Netrebko to a dark theater: What to expect at the Salzburg Festival 22.07.2016

The Salzburg Festival is star-studded yet again - but this year, it could easily become a one-man show. These are the highlights for 2016.
29.12.2015 epa05083273 Russian-Austrian soprano Anna Netrebko (R) and her husband Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov (L) leave after their wedding ceremony at Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria, 29 December 2015. EPA/HANS PUNZ +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture alliance/APA/picturedesk/H. Punz

Opera star Anna Netrebko marries in splendor 29.12.2015

It's the wedding of the year in the classical music world: on Tuesday, 44-year-old star soprano Anna Netrebko and her finance, Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov, said "I do" at the Palais Coburg in Vienna.
Bildergalerie Salzburger Festspiele 2015 Hofstallgasse

From Anna Netrebko to Placido Domingo: The Salzburg Festival in pictures 28.08.2015

Salzburg is Mozart's birthplace and home to one of the biggest music and theater festivals in the world, with some 200,000 visitors. This year's event, however, got mixed reviews.
epa04520694 Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko (R) hands a charity donation sertificate of 1 million rubles (about 15 500 euro) to Chairman of the Parliament of so-called Neo-Russia (self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics) Oleg Tzarev (L) to support Donbass opera in Donetsk during the Third Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 08 December 2014. Anna Netrebko made a charity donation of 1 million rubles (about 15 500 euro) to support Donbass opera in Donetsk. EPA/STRINGER

Netrebko criticized for posing with Ukrainian rebel flag 10.12.2014

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has ruffled feathers after being photographed with the flag of pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists and making a donation to the opera house in Donetsk.
