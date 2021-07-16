Anna Netrebko is a leading Russian-born soprano who has performed in the world's top opera houses.

The first classical musician to be listed on Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people, soprano Anna Netrebko is one of the most sought-after opera singers of her time. She regularly performs in operas at the Met, Covent Garden, the Salzburg Festival and other operatic venues, as well as solo concerts in houses such as Carnegie Hall. Netrebko was born in 1971 in Krasnodar, Russia, and maintains both Russian and Austrian citizenship.