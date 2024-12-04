  1. Skip to content
Stories by Anna Chaika

Anna Chaika stands in front of a large photo with the word "press" on it

Ukraine's new reality of information warfare and journalism

Journalist Anna Chaika explores the profound transformation of reporting in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine.
MediaApril 12, 202408:27 min
The Telegram app in the Apple app store seen on a smartphone

Is Telegram a threat to Ukraine's national security?

Ukraine is considering banning Telegram to stop the spread of pro-Russian misinformation on the messenger app.
MediaApril 5, 2024
