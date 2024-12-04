You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Iran
Israel-Hamas war
Ukraine
Anna Chaika
https://twitter.com/AnnaChaika_UA
Skip next section Stories by Anna Chaika
Stories by Anna Chaika
Ukraine's new reality of information warfare and journalism
Ukraine's new reality of information warfare and journalism
Journalist Anna Chaika explores the profound transformation of reporting in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Media
04/12/2024
April 12, 2024
08:27 min
Is Telegram a threat to Ukraine's national security?
Is Telegram a threat to Ukraine's national security?
Ukraine is considering banning Telegram to stop the spread of pro-Russian misinformation on the messenger app.
Media
04/05/2024
April 5, 2024
Go to homepage