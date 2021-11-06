Zoos and aquariums are often criticized for caging animals and removing them from their natural habitats. But they also help to conserve species and teach the public about biodiversity and habitat protection.

DW takes a look at various issues related to zoos and aquariums around the world, the treatment of animals in captivity, their removal from natural habitats and alternative methods of species' conservation. How instrumental are zoos in preserving biodiversity and what does the human population gain from caging-in animals?