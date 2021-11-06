Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Animals in captivity

Zoos and aquariums are often criticized for caging animals and removing them from their natural habitats. But they also help to conserve species and teach the public about biodiversity and habitat protection.

DW takes a look at various issues related to zoos and aquariums around the world, the treatment of animals in captivity, their removal from natural habitats and alternative methods of species' conservation. How instrumental are zoos in preserving biodiversity and what does the human population gain from caging-in animals?

This undated photo provided by the Denver Zoo shows Kibo, one of two of the zoo's hyenas that has tested positive for the coronavirus. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, that Kibo, 23 and Ngozi, 22, the zoo's other hyena, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. (Denver Zoo via AP)

Coronavirus: Denver Zoo records first known COVID cases in hyenas 06.11.2021

Samples from various animals at the zoo were tested after several lions fell ill. The two infected hyenas are believed to be the first in the world to contract COVID-19.
One of a set of panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton sleeps in an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on August 13, 2021. - The two cubs were born on August 2, 2021, and now weight 310 grams and 296 grams. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Madrid zoo 06.09.2021

The pink, hairless cubs will be completely dependent on their mother for the next four months. Their birth has been hailed as a milestone in conserving a threatened species.
Jason Mier, Animals Lebanon director, carries with others one of the two Syrian brown bears to be relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in the U.S., before its departure in Tyre, southern Lebanon July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Rescued Syrian brown bears in Lebanon head for US 18.07.2021

Two bears are being flown to Colorado after being rescued from cramped conditions in a Lebanese zoo. "No animal should have to live in such terrible conditions," an animal rights group has said.

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, Calif. Tigers are trained to voluntarily present themselves for minor medical procedures, including COVID-19 vaccinations. The Oakland Zoo zoo is vaccinating its large cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus using an experimental vaccine being donated to zoos, sanctuaries and conservatories across the country. (Oakland Zoo via AP)

Coronavirus digest: US zoo vaccinates big cats and bears 04.07.2021

A zoo in California has administered a new type of inoculation aimed at preventing coronavirus in animal species. Meanwhile, the 7-day incidence in Germany went up for the first time in weeks. Follow DW for more.
Handout des Duisburger Zoos zeigt einen Kleinen Panda. Der Zoo stellte am Morgen des 1. Juli fest, dass der Kleine Panda Jang aus seinem Gehege ausgebrochen war, und suchte seitdem nach dem Tier. (zu dpa Kleiner Panda vermisst! Zoo Duisburg sucht Bär Jang vom 01.07.) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Duisburg Zoo finds missing red panda 03.07.2021

"Jang" escaped from his enclosure on Thursday but has been found lurking in the nearby treetops. Red pandas are an "endangered" species, with fewer than 10,000 of them left in the wild.
Handout des Duisburger Zoos zeigt einen Kleinen Panda. Der Zoo stellte am Morgen des 1. Juli fest, dass der Kleine Panda Jang aus seinem Gehege ausgebrochen war, und suchte seitdem nach dem Tier. (zu dpa Kleiner Panda vermisst! Zoo Duisburg sucht Bär Jang vom 01.07.) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Red panda goes missing from Duisburg Zoo 02.07.2021

The cat-sized animal, which bears no relation to the giant panda, escaped from its enclosure, the Duisburg Zoo said. Though posing no danger to humans, members of the public have been urged not to try and capture "Jang."
Seventeen year-old lioness 'Okha' relaxes inside the open enclosure at the Kamla Nehru Zoological Gardens in Ahmedabad on March 30, 2009. 'Okha' has been adopted by John Energy Limited under the 'Friends of Zoo' programme. AFP PHOTO/ Sam PANTHAKY (Photo credit should read SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

India: Lioness dies from COVID in zoo 04.06.2021

A total of nine lions have tested positive for coronavirus at a zoo near Chennai in India. The source of the infection remains unclear.
01.04.2019, Berlin: Die kleine Eisbärin Hertha rennt im Tierpark Berlin durch das Gehege. Das Eisbär-Mädchen ist am 1. Dezember 2018 zur Welt gekommen. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin Zoo blames Russian mix-up after polar bear incest revelation 18.05.2021

Berlin Zoo's beloved polar cub is the product of incest, it has been revealed. The zoo has blamed muddled Russian documents for the incident.
A leopard named Acang growls after the animal was transferred to its temporary cage in Gunung Karang forest in Pandeglang of West Java on June 18, 2009. Once fully recovered Acang will be freed. The Animal Sanctuary and Trust Indonesia with the Department of Forestry treated Acang for nearly one year for serious injuries when it was captured. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

China search team hunts for escaped leopard 10.05.2021

A leopard is on the loose in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou after escaping from a safari park. Two other big cats who also broke out of the zoo have already been captured.
Bangladesh zoo names tiger cub after Joe Biden A Bangladeshi zoo has decided to honor US President Joe Biden for his efforts to tackle climate change. Zookeepers say their country, which is affected by global warming, will benefit from Biden's climate policy. Photographer: Jawed Hossain/DW.

Bangladesh zoo names tiger cub after Joe Biden 07.05.2021

A Bangladeshi zoo has decided to honor US President Joe Biden for his efforts to tackle climate change. Zookeepers say their country, which is affected by global warming, will benefit from Biden's climate policy.
A male barbary macaque yawns while he sits on a snow-covered branch at the Tierpark 'Affenberg' close to Salem, Germany, 02 January 2015. Around 200 barbary macaques spend the winter in Germany's biggest open-air monkey enclosure at Lake Constance. PHOTO: FELIX KAESTLE/dpa

Troop of monkeys escape German wildlife park 08.04.2021

Twenty-five barbary macaques have broken out of their enclosure in southwestern Germany. Police suspect that their escape was enabled by construction work.
Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo folgt sechs Jugendlichen, die kompromisslos für ihren Traum von Glück und Freiheit kämpfen und dabei alle Probleme mit Eltern, Lehrern und anderen Spießern hinter sich lassen wollen. Christiane (Jana McKinnon), Stella (Lena Urzendowsky), Babsi (Lea Drinda), Axel (Jeremias Meyer), Benno (Michelangelo Fortuzzi) und Michi (Bruno Alexander) stürzen sich in die berauschenden Nächte Berlins, ohne Einschränkungen und Regeln, und feiern das Leben, die Liebe und die Versuchung  bis sie erkennen müssen, dass dieser Rausch nicht nur ihre Freundschaft zerstören wird, sondern sie in den Abgrund treiben kann. © 2020 Constantin Television GmbH / Amazon Studios / Soap Images

'Christiane F.' drama on heroin abuse gets a TV remake 19.02.2021

With the series "Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo," Amazon Prime revisits the bestselling biographic novel and movie based on a teenager's story of addiction.

Allens Korallenschlange, Allens Korallenotter (Micrurus alleni), auf einem Blatt, Costa Rica | Alle's Coral snake (Micrurus alleni), on a leaf, Costa Rica

Snake escapes in Cologne, 10 apartments evacuated 15.02.2021

The Cape coral snake escaped a terrarium inside a Cologne apartment building, prompting a search by 20 firefighters with help from the local zoo. Ten apartments were evacuated as authorities sought the slippery suspect.
In this undated photo provided by the Detroit Zoological Society, Anana a Polar Bear walks in his enclosure at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Mich. A male polar bear killed Anna, a 20-year-old female polar bear at the Detroit Zoo when he attempted to mate, Monday, Feb. 9, 2021, officials said. (Detroit Zoological Society via AP)

Male polar bear kills female polar bear while trying to mate 10.02.2021

Staff at Detroit zoo said that the male polar bear had previously mated with other females without showcasing any aggressive behavior.
Ndjia, a 24 year-old female western lowland gorilla licks her fingers while taking a morning ice treat during her debut at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, July 12, 2018. She was brought from the San Diego Zoo on May 9 to be paired with the Los Angeles Zoo's male silverback gorilla, Kelly, under a program that breeds western lowland gorillas, a species considered critically endangered in the wild. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Coronavirus: Gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID 11.01.2021

Two Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo in California have tested positive for COVID-19, with several more symptomatic. The infections are believed to be the first ever reported in non-human primates anywhere in the world.

Zoo Krefeld | Affenhaus 16.12.2020

Krefeld Zoo: Overcoming the trauma of a deadly fire 01.01.2021

On New Year's Day 2020, images of a deadly fire in a German zoo's ape enclosure went around the world. One year on, national and international support has helped employees to look to the future.

Show more articles