Angola Election 2022: Dirty tricks as election nears

On Sunday, June 19, an Emirates airplane stood on the tarmac at Angola's Luanda International Airport for an hour, ready for takeoff.

But the plane's takeoff was delayed because one passenger had not yet been allowed on board: Adalberto Costa Junior, an Angolan member of parliament and leader of UNITA, the largest opposition party and former rebel movement.

Costa Junior had checked in hours before the flight to Washington with a stopover in Dubai. But shortly before departure, Angolan immigration authorities questioned the authenticity of his US visa and whether he had notified parliament of his trip abroad?

The interrogation dragged on for an agonizingly long time, causing Costa Junior to fear that the plane might leave without him. A spokesperson for his party later accused the Angolan authorities of "harassment" and a "criminal act."

The opposition accuses the ruling MPLA government of unfair tactics during campaigns

Attrition tactics against the opposition

On August 24, Angola will hold elections in which UNITA will challenge President Joao Lourenco's ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

As the top candidate, Costa Junior would assume the presidency if his party wins, according to the constitution.

Jose Gama, editor-in-chief of the government-critical internet portal "Club K," which reported on the incident, told DW that the government seeks to frustrate the opposition.

"Such incidents are part of the ruling party's tactics and the incumbent president," Gama said.

"They want to wear down the opposition parties, especially the opposition leader, by keeping putting obstacles in his way."

After a lengthy back-and-forth, Costa Junior was finally allowed to board the plane "last and at the last minute," the journalist said.

Personal documents leaked online

But that was not the end of the case. While Costa Junior was still airborne, copies of his passport, visa, air ticket, and even his boarding pass surfaced on the internet.

"The airport employees had photographed the documents without his knowledge and passed them on for publication, which is forbidden in Angola and can be punished with up to 8 years in prison," an outraged Gama said, stressing the "endangerment of the opposition leader's security interests."

Such moves are typical of the Angolan secret service, which was also behind that particular action, Gama claimed. "It was an agent of the Angolan secret service named Carlos Alberto who published the documents of the UNITA chairman on social media."

A DW investigation revealed that there some of Costa Junior's documents had been published on Carlos Alberto's Facebook account, but the account owner deleted it after one day. Facebook then blocked the account for 24 hours.

Transparency in the election not ensured

This year's election, the fifth in Angola's history, is highly contested. Therefore, the competing parties would fight hard in the run-up, political observers confirmed to DW.

For Paula Roque, a researcher at Oxford University, the latest events in Angola cause concern.

"I see signs of a very difficult election, because the opposition is only conditionally prepared to exercise power, and the ruling party is not in the least prepared to relinquish power," the independent analyst told DW.

Even the voters' roll preparation was characterized by incompetence and lack of transparency. And the fact that the electoral commission handed over the logistics of the elections to Spanish company INDRA is a bad omen.

This company had attracted attention in the past because of illegal practices. For Paula Roque, there is no doubt that the "electoral machinery" is partisan and that the National Electoral Commission will not act independently.

Experts say the opposition's unity presents a formidable challenge in this election

UNITA plans its own vote count

Jon Schubert, a researcher at the University of Basel in Switzerland, expressed similar views in a DW interview.

"The formation of the 'United Patriotic Front (FPU),' a coalition of three opposition parties led by UNITA, has strengthened the opposition. As a result, the MPLA now fears that the opposition represents a credible alternative for voters," Schubert noted.

He warned that electoral fraud and non-acceptance of a possible opposition victory are being pushed at the discursive level.

"To counteract possible electoral fraud, UNITA is planning to set up its own alternative vote-counting infrastructure," journalist Jose Gama said.

Therefore, opposition leader Costa Junior keeps traveling abroad ⁠— especially to the US and EU countries ⁠— to promote this plan and ask for financial and logistical support.

The MPLA, for its part, is trying to prevent these plans by all means.

Angola's President Joao Lourenco has rebuffed opposition criticism

MPLA wants to avoid 'Malawi scenario'

According to Gama, the ruling MPLA wants to prevent Angloa's election being overturned — something that happened followingMalawi's 2019 election.

"I recall that in the last elections in Malawi, the opposition was able to count the votes in parallel. And that was crucial for the true election results to come to light."

Indeed, a court in Malawi annulled the results of the May 2019 presidential election after the opposition, armed with solid election fraud evidence, challenged the outcome.

Malawi thus became only the second African country ever ⁠— after Kenya ⁠— to have judges declare the results of an election invalid.

"We, too, face constant and systematic attempts by the government to obstruct our electoral campaign," Costa Junior said upon arriving in Washington, where he again appealed for help.

"But we are fighting for a fair campaign and for fair elections in August so that the opposition can effectively monitor the electoral process."

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has vehemently denied all accusations of electoral fraud.

In a recent speech that lasted almost an hour, Lourenco strongly criticized his opponents. He said it is reprehensible to discredit the elections of one's own country.

"Elections in which they ⁠— as opposition members ⁠— are themselves involved, because they are in the National Assembly and also have members in the National Electoral Commission."

