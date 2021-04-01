An exercise in mindfulness

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Eyes closed now for a new mindfulness exercise with wellness coach Martin Schmid.
The artist has pushed her body and mind to the limits to evoke both human empathy and cruelty. Now 75, she is proud she helped bring performance art to the mainstream.
Coronavirus infections are surging in Germany. What does this mean for tourists? Here are the answers to some of the most pressing questions.
The Russia-Ukraine standoff, China's posturing and cybersecurity threats — these are testing times for NATO. US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, says no other alliance is better-suited to meet those challenges.
After Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired a hawkish Central Bank governor and installed a like-minded critic of high interest rates, the new governor is expected to fulfill the president's wishes for lower interest rates.
