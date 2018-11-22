Amazon workers stage Black Friday strike

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Amazon workers in Germany, Spain and the UK have taken part in a Black Friday strike to demand better working conditions and higher pay.
German trade union Verdi has called for strikes on one of busiest days of the year for Amazon. Workers want to use the day to draw attention to poor working conditions at the online retail giant.
The world's second largest company said it would advocate for minimum wage increases in the US. Amazon has been under fire from workers' groups for its low pay and poor working conditions.
Worker's at Amazon's main hubs in Germany and Italy have launched walkouts to hit the US e-commerce giant at a time when it hurts most — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the busiest online shopping days of the year.
