The Alternative Right, known as the alt-right, includes far-right ideologies, groups and individuals who believe “white identity” is under attack.
The alt-right is a loose set of far-right ideals focused on "white identity" and the preservation of "Western civilization." In 2008, Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute think tank popularized the term, which is associated with American nationalists and the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.
