Alt-Right

The Alternative Right, known as the alt-right, includes far-right ideologies, groups and individuals who believe “white identity” is under attack.

The alt-right is a loose set of far-right ideals focused on "white identity" and the preservation of "Western civilization." In 2008, Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute think tank popularized the term, which is associated with American nationalists and the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

This photo shows an exterior view of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ECHR orders Poland to compensate judges 08.11.2021

The European Court of Human Rights has found Poland denied two judges the right to a fair job nominating process. The verdict was the latest legal knock against Warsaw's controversial justice reforms.
A view of the conflict between Punjab police and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore. Police personnel fire tears gas on the workers of a Banded religious party during their long march towards Islamabad from Provincial Capital City Lahore. Thousands of Islamists launched their long march from the eastern city of Lahore toward Pakistan's capital, demanding that the government release the leader of their Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. As reported, four persons killed and dozens were injured during clashes. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press)

Pakistan lifts ban on radical Islamist party 08.11.2021

The far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik party has called off a march on the capital, and the government has said allowing the party back into the political mainstream is in the "national interest."
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 30, 2021 Libya's Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush attends a meeting by Libya's neighbours as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country's conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers. - Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said November 6, 2021, days before a major international conference. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Libya: Top diplomat suspension attempt triggers political row 07.11.2021

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has said the newly created presidential council doesn't have the right to suspend Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush. She has been accused of "administrative breaches."

(180712) -- JINAN, July 12, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Two PLA airforce JH-7A fighter-bombers are seen during a training module in preparation for the International Army Games on July 12, 2018. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force will send H-6K bombers, J-10A fighters, JH-7A fighter-bombers, IL-76 and Y-9 transport aircrafts, and a team of airborne troops to Russia to participate in the International Army Games 2018. It will be the first time that H-6K bombers and Y-9 transport aircraft have gone abroad to take part in military competitions.(Xinhua/Yang Pan) (lmm)

Taiwan says 16 Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone 07.11.2021

Taipei has said it is one of the largest Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone since early October, coming right after an EU delegation visited Taipei to work on building ties.
Policemen take a man into custody during a demonstration of Germany's Querdenker (Lateral Thinkers) movement that emerged as the loudest voice against the government's coronavirus curbs, on November 6, 2021 in Leipzig, eastern Germany. - The movement is attracting a wide mix of people including vaccine sceptics, neo-Nazis and members of the far-right AfD party. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Coronavirus: Leipzig protesters rally against COVID measures 06.11.2021

More than 1,000 people demonstrated in the eastern German city against government coronavirus measures. Meanwhile, a domestic intelligence chief warned the COVID deniers' scene was becoming increasingly radicalized.
Mainz, Deutschland 05. November 2021: 1. BL - 2021/2022 - FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bor. Moenchengladbach Torschuetze Silvan Widmer Mainz freut sich ueber sein Tor zum 1:1. // DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video // Mewa Arena Rheinland - Pfalz *** Mainz, Germany 05 November 2021 1 BL 2021 2022 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bor Moenchengladbach Goal scorer Silvan Widmer Mainz is delighted with his goal to 1 1 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Mewa Arena Rheinland Pfalz Copyright: xFotostandx/xRacochax

Bundesliga: Mainz secure a point against Gladbach after Widmer’s magic 05.11.2021

Mainz secured a well-earned point against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who continue to struggle on the road this season. For Mainz, it was another step in the right direction under coach Bo Svensson.
ARCHIV - 07.11.2018, Berlin: Polizeibeamte führen mit Handschellen einen festgenommenen Mann nach einer Razzia in einem Wohnhaus in Tempelhof ab. (zu Koks-Taxis, Bordelle, Schießereien - Neue Einblicke in die Clan-Szene) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Crime in Germany falls 15% in 15 years 05.11.2021

The stats show Germany is "one of the safest countries in the world," the interior minister says. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an increase in domestic violence as well as far-right crimes online.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks, at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem. As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after the knife-edge election on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, the country need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be. Throughout Israel’s 73-year history, no single party has ever controlled the parliamentary majority. That has resulted in a string of coalition governments, usually led by the largest party in parliament. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via AP, file)

Israel passes 2022 budget in key win for Naftali Bennett coalition 05.11.2021

The budget was key to helping Naftali's Bennett's fragile coalition remain stable until at least 2023, when he plans to pass the prime ministerial reins to his foreign minister, Yair Lapid.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Why global climate conferences matter 04.11.2021

This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.
25.07.2017 *** Die Angeklagte Beate Zschäpe sitzt am 25.07.2017 im Verhandlungssaal im Oberlandesgericht (OLG) in München (Bayern) neben ihrem Anwalt Mathias Grasel. Vor dem Oberlandesgericht wurde der Prozess um die Morde und Terroranschläge des Nationalsozialistischen Untergrunds (NSU) fortgesetzt. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

NSU: What you need to know about Germany's neo-Nazi terror group 03.11.2021

It's been 10 years since the NSU extreme-right terror cell was uncovered. DW answers five key questions from one of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi cases.
Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech parties reach agreement on coalition government 02.11.2021

Czech centrist and center-right parties have agreed on the structure of a majority coalition government, said Petr Fiala, who is expected to replace Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

21.07.2020 Ein Demonstrantin hält während einer Kundgebung in der Wiesbadener Innenstadt ein Plakat mit der Aufschrift Solidarität mit den Betroffenen des NSU 2.0. Anlass der Protestaktion war eine Sitzung des Landtags-Innenausschusses zu der Affäre um rechtsextreme Drohschreiben. Bei der Sitzung ging es auch um ein mögliches rechtes Netzwerk bei der hessischen Polizei.

Germany charges 'NSU 2.0' far-right threats suspect 28.10.2021

A 53-year-old is charged with incitement to racial hatred, impersonating an officer, and posessing child sexual abuse images. He signed his messages "NSU 2.0" after the infamous terror group.
LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
A pro-democracy protester flashes the victory sign as thousands take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday Oct. 25, 2021. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the African country over to civilians. (AP Photo/Ashraf Idris)

AfricaLink on Air - 27 October 2021 27.10.2021

Sudan coup and regional implications+++Africa to receive millions of COVID vaccines+++Ghana debates harsh LGBTQ bill
