Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev comes from a tennis-playing family; his father represented the Soviet Union in the Davis Cup and his older brother Mischa also plays on the ATP Tour.

One of the most talented players on the men's professional tennis tour, in November 2018, the younger of the two Zverev brothers became the first German to win the ATP Finals since Boris Becker did so in 1995. At the age of 20, he became the youngest player to enter the ATP top 20 since Novak Djokovic.

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 31, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. after winning the final match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Alexander Zverev wins fifth title of 2021 at Vienna Open 31.10.2021

The 24-year-old German continued a strong year of results that included an Olympic title, but also saw him face domestic abuse claims. He put it all aside on the court to claim victory in Vienna on Sunday.
Italy's TAMBERI Gianmarco competes during the Men's High Jump Final in Tokyo Olympic Games at at Olympic Stadium, National Stadium, in Tokyo on Aug.1, 2021.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games 08.08.2021

From a shared gold between Qatar and Italy to Elaine Thompson-Herah's double-double and a heartwarming debut for skateboarding. Here are the best moments of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Tennis: Olympia, Einzel, Herren, Finale, Zverev (Deutschland) - Chatschanow (Russisches Olympisches Komitee) im Ariake Tennis Park. Alexander Zverev in Aktion.

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold in men's tennis 01.08.2021

Alexander Zverev has recorded a straight-sets victory over Russian opponent Karen Khachanov, becoming Germany's first Olympic singles champion since Steffi Graf in 1988. It's the first significant victory of his career.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 12238720cn Alexander Zverev celebrates victory against Djokovic - Men s Singles semi-final Tennis, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS 2020, Japan - 30 Jul 2021 Tennis, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 30 Jul 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xDavexShopland/Shutterstockx 12238720cn

Tokyo Olympics digest: Alexander Zverev to play for gold after Novak Djokovic upset 30.07.2021

Germany's Alexander Zverev ended Novak Djokovic's quest for a golden slam, eliminating the Serbian the semifinals of men's tennis. Follow the latest from Tokyo on DW.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Mixed Team - 1/8 Finals - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Kim Je Deok of South Korea and An San of South Korea react REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tokyo Olympics Digest: South Korea win inaugural mixed archery gold 24.07.2021

South Korea started their quest for a second straight sweep of all Olympic archery gold medals with victory in the inaugural mixed team event. Elsewhere, there were mixed results for Germany’s representatives.
11.06.2021, Frankreich, Paris: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP-Tour - French Open, Einzel, Herren, Halbfinale. A. Zverev (Deutschland) - Tsitsipas (Griechenland). Alexander Zverev reagiert während des Spiels. Foto: Michel Euler/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Zverev's Greek tragedy: German no.1 out in semifinal as Tsitsipas reaches maiden final 11.06.2021

Germany's Alexander Zverev was beaten in the semifinal of the French Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. Zverev was bidding to become the first German man to reach the final since 1996 but was defeated in five sets.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates with the championship trophy after winning in a tie-breaker during his Men's Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

US Open final: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller 14.09.2020

Dominic Thiem's victory marks the first time in US Open history that a player came back from two sets down to win the title. The Austrian beat Germany's Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4 hours and 2 minutes.
Sep 12, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sports news feed: September 1-13, 2020 13.09.2020

Naomi Osaka lifted her second US Open title, defeating Victoria Azarenka in the women's singles final. German Alexander Zverev is set to face Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final on Sunday.
Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020. Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australian Open: Zverev through and makes big bushfire donation pledge 21.01.2020

Alexander Zverev cruised through at the Australian Open on Tuesday before pledging to donate a substantial fee from every victory to bushfire relief funds. If he wins the whole thing, he'll donate all the prize money.
A thick smoke haze from the bushfires hangs over Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2020. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Australian Open tennis: Bushfire smoke interrupts practice 14.01.2020

Toxic air meant practice sessions were halted as players Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal warmed up for the first major of the year. Organizers remain confident the event will start on time, in less than a week.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates his straight sets victory over Russia's Danil Medvedev in their men's singles round-robin match on day six of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 15, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev into final four in London after straight sets win over Medvedev 15.11.2019

Germany's Alexander Zverev kept his nerve to win his must-win game against Daniil Medvedev and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem on Saturday. Zverev's victory means Rafael Nadal, the world number one, misses out.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts in his singles match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Day Four of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev soundly beaten by Tsitsipas at ATP World Tour Finals 13.11.2019

Germany's Alexander Zverev missed the chance to book his place in the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London. Zverev lost in straight sets to Greek debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas.
ATP, Tennis Herren Finals 2019 LONDRES, LO - 11.11.2019: ATP FINALS 2019 - Alexander Zverev ALE celebrates winning the match against Rafael Nadal ESP 2-0 at the ATP Finals at Arena 02 in London, England. Photo: Richard Callis/Fotoarena x1829652x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA RichardxCallis

Germany's Alex Zverev beats Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals 11.11.2019

Tennis world No. 7 Alexander Zverev took down top-ranked Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals in London, winning in straight sets against his Spanish opponent. The defending champion saw off an off-color Nadal 6-2 6-4.
30.05.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Tennis: Grand Slam, ATP-Tour - French Open, Einzel, Herren, 2. Runde, Ymer (Schweden) - Zverev (Deutschland). Alexander Zverev in Aktion. Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Alexander Zverev looking to put a difficult year behind him 11.11.2019

At the ATP Finals in London one year ago, Alexander Zverev achieved the greatest success of his young tennis career. Now he's back as defending champion, but he is not among the favorites.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her women's singles first round match against Kristina Mladenovic of France during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Angelique Kerber: Is this the beginning of the end? 27.08.2019

Angelique Kerber's first round US Open exit marks the end of a dreadful Grand Slam year for the 2018 Wimbledon winner. The German has only been past the second round once in 2019, but is her decline terminal?
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2019 Cori Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Venus Williams of the U.S. after their first round match REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wimbledon: Youngest ever qualifier Cori Gauff defeats idol Venus Williams 01.07.2019

The 15-year-old US player dispatched seasoned tennis ace Venus Williams in two straight sets. Meanwhile, it was a disappointing start to the Grand Slam tournament for some top German names.

