Germany's Alexander Zverev comes from a tennis-playing family; his father represented the Soviet Union in the Davis Cup and his older brother Mischa also plays on the ATP Tour.

One of the most talented players on the men's professional tennis tour, in November 2018, the younger of the two Zverev brothers became the first German to win the ATP Finals since Boris Becker did so in 1995. At the age of 20, he became the youngest player to enter the ATP top 20 since Novak Djokovic.