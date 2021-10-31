Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's Alexander Zverev comes from a tennis-playing family; his father represented the Soviet Union in the Davis Cup and his older brother Mischa also plays on the ATP Tour.
One of the most talented players on the men's professional tennis tour, in November 2018, the younger of the two Zverev brothers became the first German to win the ATP Finals since Boris Becker did so in 1995. At the age of 20, he became the youngest player to enter the ATP top 20 since Novak Djokovic.
Germany's Alexander Zverev was beaten in the semifinal of the French Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. Zverev was bidding to become the first German man to reach the final since 1996 but was defeated in five sets.
Germany's Alexander Zverev kept his nerve to win his must-win game against Daniil Medvedev and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem on Saturday. Zverev's victory means Rafael Nadal, the world number one, misses out.