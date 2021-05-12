 African Roots Podcast: Tracing those who shaped Africa | African Roots | DW | 29.08.2022

African Roots

African Roots Podcast: Tracing those who shaped Africa

In our biweekly podcast we meet the history-making men and women who shaped the African continent. With historical anecdotes and expert voices, the podcast finds out why our African Roots run deep.

Podcastcover für African Roots

Packed with historical depth, detail, and anecdotes from across Africa, the African Roots stories get told with a mix of lighthearted musings and history-nerd fascination by the pan-African presenting duo, Laila Johnson-Salami and Cai Nebe. From nation-builder Nelson Mandela to barrier-breaking scientist Cheikh Anta Diop, author Flora Nwapa to revolutionary Thomas Sankara, not to mention a sprinkling of controversial characters from across Africa, African Roots brings you historical facts and analysis - and quite some surprises as well. Join in as Laila and Cai share anecdotes, admiration and fascination, all the while looking at the African continent from a perspective rarely encountered: from those who built it.

The hosts

Journalist Cai Nebe hails from Namibia and once worked as a comic book scribe. Now, on African Roots, he narrates a cast of real-life superheroes (and occasional villains) and taps into his own history nerd origin story. 

Laila Johnson-Salami is a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria. From podcasting to investigative reporting, politics to the environment, she has done it all. One constant? Her passion for her African Roots. 

Where to find African Roots?

The African Roots podcast is produced by DW, Germany's international broadcaster. It builds on thorough research and consultation with historians that was conducted in a cooperation with the Gerda Henkel Foundation.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, just search for: "African Roots Podcast". Or try out one of the following links:

The core production team:

Cai Nebe - Host 

Laila Johnson Salami - Host

Philipp Sandner - Lead Producer 

Asumpta Lattus - Executive Producer

Claus Stäcker - Executive Producer

When you strike a woman, you strike a rock! Charlotte Maxeke and Helen Joseph

Fighting Spirits: Kimpa Vita and Kinjeketile


Given half a chance: Cheikh Anta Diop and Hamilton Naki

Making history her story: Flora Nwapa and Siti Binti Saad

Royal rebels: Haile Selassie and Queen Muhumuza

African Roots  

