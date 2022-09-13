Africa, GMOs and Western Interests

They argue that genetically modified plants and animals can provide a miracle solution to two of the continent’s biggest problems: hunger and malaria.

Among the movement's champions is Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest men in the world and founder of the most influential charitable foundation in history. The documentary shows how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most important promoters of genetic engineering experiments in Africa.



Operating under the radar and ignoring critics, researchers are tinkering with the genetic make-up of crops like cassavas, as well as malaria-carrying mosquitoes. The EU’s position is ambiguous: The bloc was originally skeptical about genetic engineering amid concerns about potential risks to health and the environment. But now it is collaborating with the Microsoft founder's foundation, carrying out experiments that would be prohibited in Europe.



Critics say that by financing genetic engineering experiments on the African continent, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is playing into the hands of large Western agricultural corporations.





The documentary lays bare the new world of philanthrocapitalism, where charity and profit are no longer mutually exclusive, where genetic engineering is sold as humanitarian hunger relief, and where public investments serve private interests.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 14.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 14.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 14.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 15.10.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 15.10.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 16.10.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 17.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 17.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

