  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
An anopheles mosquito
Malaria is spread by female Anopheles mosquitosImage: dpa/picture alliance
HealthAfrica

Antimalarial drug resistance on the rise in Africa

Daniel Pelz
50 minutes ago

Artemisinin is the most important component in antimalarial drugs, but an increasing number of parasites in Africa are now resistant to it. If action isn't taken swiftly, the consequences could be disastrous.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Loxp

From her office in Berlin's Charite university hospital, Welmoed van Loon is observing a disturbing trend on the African continent. 

The researcher with the Institute for Tropical Medicine is a specialist in Plasmodium falciparum — a parasite that causes 95% of all malaria infections in Africa. It's passed on to humans by female mosquitos from the Anopheles species.

For several years now, van Loon and researchers from other institutions have been monitoring a new type of parasite that is particularly dangerous.

Artemisinin resistance on the rise

"We have found out together with colleagues that there are malaria parasites circulating specifically in East Africa with genetic mutations causing artemisinin resistance," van Loon told DW.

"[This means there is now] resistance towards the most important component in anti-malarial drug combination therapies."

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends artemisinin as a major component of frontline therapy. 

According to researchers, the number of these parasites isn't just increasing, but they are also being found in more locations.

The findings have set alarm bells ringing at the WHO

"This is the most recommended treatment for Plasmodium falciparum malaria, which is the most common [form] in Africa," Dorothy Achu, WHO Team Lead for Tropical and Vector Borne Diseases in the Regional Office for Africa told DW.

"In fact, there are no other options to date for the treatment of malaria in Africa. So, if we have artemisinin resistance, then we will have more severe cases and of course, more deaths."

Combination therapies still effective

Fortunately that's still just a worse case scenario — for now. Malaria patients in Africa are currently treated with combination therapies.

"One is an artemisinin component, plus a partner drug. So treatment failure will not immediately happen," van Loon said.

Cape Verde coats houses with anti-mosquito paint

But if resistance towards artemisinin continues to spread — alongside potential resistance towards other partner drugs — the result could be disastrous. Researchers from London's Imperial College have already outlined a scenario which predicts 16 million additional cases and 80,000 more deaths in Africa every year. 

Such estimates stir up memories of the 1970s and 80s, when resistance against chloroquine-based drugs — which were used for both prevention and treatment of malaria — started to rise across the African continent. As a result, the number of malaria deaths rose to one million globally, according to the WHO's Achu.

Tackling resistance by stemming overuse

But this time around, things are unlikely to get so dire: Experts say the resistance trend can still be nipped in the bud. Mutations are a natural phenomenon, but there are certain contributing factors.

"It begins from overuse," Achu explained. "Overuse means that we use [drugs] when we are not sick, [or for] the presumptive treatment of cases that are not diagnosed."

"Then we also have the suboptimal use of drugs that entails either using substandard drugs or non-compliance; meaning patients don't complete their treatment or they take doses that are not appropriate for their weight or age."

In an action plan launched last November, the WHO made a number of new recommendations, including increasing malaria testing to ensure people won't take antimalarial drugs if they simply suspect they may be ill.

National governments have also been advised to step up their efforts against counterfeit or sub-standard drugs on the market. Health authorities have also been urged to do more to make sure that patients only receive recommended therapies. 

More prevention is needed

At the same time, greater prevention is key to prevent the overuse of antimalarial drugs in the first place. 

"Start increased vector control or bed net distribution at the hotspots of resistance," said van Loon. "Start thinking about implementation of new or other combination therapies that already exist."

A health worker prepares a vaccine in Malawi
Researchers say there is still time to prevent antimalarial resistance from wrecking havoc on the African continent Image: Jerome Delay/AP Photo/picture alliance

"[Think about] the circulation of different existing combination therapies [and] implement triple combination therapies instead of combination therapies that only include two drugs. We need a very effective vaccine that that blocks malaria transmission, which so far is not available." 

Experts and the WHO agree that closer monitoring is also urgently necessary. So far, research projects are only operating in a few selected countries. 

Research into new antimalarials is also due to begin soon. However, they will not be available for some time. 

"It's going to take several years — or in some cases up to a decade — before they will enter into the WHO's recommendations," said Achu.

"So we have to preserve what we have with a lot of care."

This story was adapted from German

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

riot police seeking cover from fireworks on Berlin street

Germany: NYE violence sparks debate about integration

Society5 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan address political parties' leaders in Dar es Salaam State House Tanzania

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press FreedomJanuary 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Music5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Human figures are depicted in fragments of the Parthenon Marbles on display in the British Museum.

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

Culture4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

PoliticsJanuary 5, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage