AFCON: Sadio Mane scores winning penalty as Senegal crowned African champions

Senegal 0-0 Egypt (4-2 penalties)

Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Sadio Mane was the hero as he scored the winning penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shootout win against Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde on Sunday evening.

The game ended goalless after extra time, but he Teranga Lions finally won their first title in their third appearance in the final courtesy of a penalty shootout.

Senegal celebrate their penalty win

It was the end of a month-long championship in Cameroon that saw 24 teams compete for the biggest title in African football. The tournament taking place in the middle of the European club football season caused a lot of uproar as hundreds of players departed from their clubs to represent their countries.

But Sunday's final brought together the continent’s biggest stars in Mane and Mohamed Salah alongside their supporting cast to fight for the title.

Senegal started the game the stronger side as they earned an early penalty after Saliou Ciss was brought down in the box by Mohamed Abdelmoneim.

Senegal have become African champions after their third final

But Mane lost the opportunity to put Senegal ahead early as his penalty kick was saved by revelation of the tournament, Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who produced a man of the match performance.

Senegal kept creating chances that went begging for a foot to tap the ball into the net. Winger Ismaila Sarr sent two crosses across the face of the Egyptian goal but both times Mane could not apply the coup de grace as Egyptian coach Carlos Quieroz watched from the stands after his semifinal suspension.

It was almost half an hour into the game before Egypt got their first sight of goal when Salah weaved his way inside the Senegal box but his shot was safely scooped up by Edouard Mendy. Salah once again forced a decent save out of Mendy two minutes before half time.

The luck of penalties

Senegal returned with more attacking forays in the second half. But every opportunity they had was met by the safe hands of Gabal.

Egypt's second half changes brought some pace to their attack as they won a free kick that Abdelmoneim headed just wide. Substitute Marwan Hamdy also saw another header go just wide.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt left disappointed

The goals failed to come after extra time as both teams were left with to face the reality of penalties.

Egypt had won two penalty shootouts on their way to the final, successfully converting every single kick, and looked confident - although the decision to hand star striker Mo Salah the fifth penalty which ultimately never came will be one they surely come to regret.

But Senegal were composed and scored all except one, with Mane stepping up to take the final kick which sent his team an entire country into rapturous celebrations.

On the sidelines, Coach Aliou Cisse pumped his fists and celebrated the win. It was his missed penalty that denied Senegal their first opportunity against Cameroon in the final 20 years ago in Bamako.

In Yaounde, it is a time of rejoicing this time for his country.