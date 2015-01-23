Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The organizational chart provides an overview of the DW directorates and managers.
Barbara Massing has been Deutsche Welle’s Managing Director Business Administration since 1 October 2014. Massing came to Deutsche Welle in 2006 as an Assistant to the Director of Strategy, Marketing and Distribution.
Gerda Meuer has been Managing Director of Programming since November 2013. She was previously in charge of DW Akademie.
Guido Baumhauer, born in 1967, has been Deutsche Welle’s Managing Director of Distribution, Marketing and Technology since 2006.
Carsten von Nahmen has headed DW Akademie since September 2018. On June 1, 2020, DW Akademie obtained a directorate status.
In May 2020, DW Editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge brought journalistic experts to her team and appointed five new members to the editorial board.
Annelie Gröniger has been responsible for DW’s new compliance department since January 2016. She additionally became the company's contact person for prevention of corruption in May.
Our mission: to convey the country as a nation rooted in European culture and as a liberal, democratic state based on the rule of law, as well as to promote exchange between the world's cultures and peoples.
DW strives to provide accurate content that is free of error. However, despite numerous quality control measures, mistakes can be made. How we deal with these errors is critical.
According to § 32 of the DW Act, the Broadcasting Council represents the interests of the general public and supervises the compliance of DW with general program guidelines.
The Administrative Board supervises the management of the Director General beyond the daily program. This body consists of seven members and is chaired by Peter Clever.
If you're interested in international journalism, we invite you to visit our headquarters in Bonn and Berlin.
DW's headquarters in Bonn are located on the banks of the Rhine River. In Berlin, DW has offices and studios on Voltastrasse.
The correspondents at DW's Brussels bureau file stories about the European Union and NATO. They also cover developments in the Benelux countries.
At the heart of the US capital, Deutsche Welle's Studio Washington is located at 2000 M Street NW in Washington, D.C. – just six blocks from the White House.
Russia remains a difficult assignment for journalists reporting independently from and about the country. In Moscow, freedom of the press is not yet a given.
Where I come from - DW journalists share their personal stories.
Employees from more than 60 nations are the key to DW's success. We offer journalists, IT specialists, legal experts and many other professionals a meaningful occupation and an attractive work environment.
