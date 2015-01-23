Visit the new DW website

The structure of DW

The organizational chart provides an overview of the DW directorates and managers.  

Organizational Chart (September 2021)  

Managing Director DW Akademie

Carsten von Nahmen became Head of DW Akademie in September 2018.

Carsten von Nahmen has headed DW Akademie since September 2018. On June 1, 2020, DW Akademie obtained a directorate status.  

Executives

Editor-in-chief  

Director Legal Department  

Head of Corporate Strategy  

Head of General Management  

Head of International Relations and Diversity  

Auditor  

Editorial board

Members of the editor-in-chief's team

In May 2020, DW Editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge brought journalistic experts to her team and appointed five new members to the editorial board.  

Prevention of corruption

Head of compliance and contact for corruption issues

Annelie Gröniger has been responsible for DW’s new compliance department since January 2016. She additionally became the company's contact person for prevention of corruption in May.  

Deutsche Welle Act

The foundations for independent journalism

The latest amendment of the Deutsche Wellte Act was unanimously passed by the German Bundestag in fall 2004 and has been in effect since January 1, 2005

Our mission: to convey the country as a nation rooted in European culture and as a liberal, democratic state based on the rule of law, as well as to promote exchange between the world's cultures and peoples.  

Deutsche Welle Act  

Professional and transparent: DW guidelines for dealing with errors

DW strives to provide accurate content that is free of error. However, despite numerous quality control measures, mistakes can be made. How we deal with these errors is critical.  

The people who make DW unique

Where I come from - DW journalists share their personal stories.  

Career

Diversity is our strength

Employees from more than 60 nations are the key to DW's success. We offer journalists, IT specialists, legal experts and many other professionals a meaningful occupation and an attractive work environment.  

Job offers (in German)  

International Media Studies (M.A.)  

Traineeship  