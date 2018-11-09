 A ″Villa Villekulla″ in Lyon | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

euromaxx deluxe

A "Villa Villekulla" in Lyon

From the outside, the Chavannes' house looks quite traditional. Inside, however, the creative couple have constructed a unique home: colorful and almost magically decorated, yet functional at the same time.

Watch video 03:16
Now live
03:16 mins.

A 'Villa Villekulla' in Lyon

    

Audios and videos on the topic

A 'Villa Villekulla' in Lyon  

Advertisement

Kino

Wonder Woman (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros./C. Enos)

Wonder Women - Our 7 Favorite Female Directors

They’re still fighting against prejudice and obstacles: female directors working in the international movie business. This despite the lasting success and impact of many unforgettable movies made by women. Many of these productions were also massive box office hits - for example the Oscar-winning drama "The Piano” by New Zealand’s Jane Campion.  

Arts.21

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Music

Joni Mitchell (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

First lady of folk: Joni Mitchell turns 75

The guitar-playing folk darling of the 1960s infused her sound with jazz, rock and pop before rising to the top of the charts. Her voice has since deepened by two octaves but she is ever the honey-voiced folk icon.  

Arts

Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Hermann Nitsch/Jack Kulcke)

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

Artists from the 31 countries involved in the First World War were given a block of wood from the front. They created different commemorative works reflecting on the destruction of war and the hope for peace. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  