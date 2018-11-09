A 'Villa Villekulla' in Lyon  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
From the outside, the Chavannes' house looks quite traditional. Inside, however, the creative couple have constructed a unique home: colorful and almost magically decorated, yet functional at the same time.
Swiss architect Boris Egli has designed a home for himself and his family near Zurich. It features 58 glass panels. Although no room is larger than 15 square meters, the house still seems open and roomy.
German architect Peter Neufert aimed to take a stand against the dull and boring housing projects of the 1960s. He came up with radical designs that have really grabbed people's attention to the present day.
A house shaped like a pyramid can be hard to furnish, with all the slanting walls and dead space. Norwegian artist Birte Lohne shows us around her's, and reveals how she's made the most of it.
They’re still fighting against prejudice and obstacles: female directors working in the international movie business. This despite the lasting success and impact of many unforgettable movies made by women. Many of these productions were also massive box office hits - for example the Oscar-winning drama "The Piano” by New Zealand’s Jane Campion.
We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project.
The guitar-playing folk darling of the 1960s infused her sound with jazz, rock and pop before rising to the top of the charts. Her voice has since deepened by two octaves but she is ever the honey-voiced folk icon.
Artists from the 31 countries involved in the First World War were given a block of wood from the front. They created different commemorative works reflecting on the destruction of war and the hope for peace.
Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze?
