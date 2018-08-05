 A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 08.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

euromaxx deluxe

A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland

When Anna Gunnarsdóttir remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, she opted to preserve its concrete exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden features a typical Icelandic thermal bath. 

Euromaxx Ambiente Island (DW)

 

     

 

 

 

Related content

EMXD 29.11.2017 ambiente Island

A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland 02.05.2018

Anna Gunnarsdóttir has remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, keeping the concrete look of the exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden has a typical Icelandic thermal bath. 

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shaking hands with US actor Steven Seagal

Russia appoints actor Steven Seagal to deepen ties with US

American action movie star Steven Seagal has been named as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The unpaid role will focus on developing Russian-American relations in the areas of culture and art. 

Europe

Auschwitz survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel 1928 - 2016 (picture-alliance/CNP/AdMedia/D. Brack)

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler." 

Music

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018 (ICS Festival GmbH)

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own! 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  