A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
When Anna Gunnarsdóttir remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, she opted to preserve its concrete exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden features a typical Icelandic thermal bath.
Anna Gunnarsdóttir has remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, keeping the concrete look of the exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden has a typical Icelandic thermal bath.
American action movie star Steven Seagal has been named as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The unpaid role will focus on developing Russian-American relations in the areas of culture and art.
Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler."
Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own!
Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.
New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version