A Mother’s Nightmare - The Reality of Postpartum Psychosis

No one noticed, so no one was able to stop the tragedy from happening. With direct access to Carol Coronado's family and her lawyers, the film examines the taboo topic of maternal mental health, as well as a legal system marked by archaic laws and chronic levels of misunderstanding. Carol Coronado's story also brings to light serious problems within the health care system, many of which are seldom talked about.

The documentary follows the case of Carol Coronado in real-time, as her family and defense attorneys work to make sure she receives appropriate treatment, rather than simply being punished with the full force of the law. Sadly, postpartum depression and psychosis are becoming more common amid the isolation of the global pandemic, a situation that makes the film all the more urgent and moving.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 04.06.2022 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 04.06.2022 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 05.06.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4