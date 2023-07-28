  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
HealthGlobal issues

A Happy Relationship – Making it Work!

33 minutes ago

Dating app? Party? What's the best way to find a partner? And how do you make love last?

https://p.dw.com/p/4UQaq
Symbolbild Austausch deutsche und afrikanische Jugendliche
Image: Colourbox

Relationships and health

Relationships help keep you healthy. People who are lonely produce more stress hormones than people who have stable social networks – and die at a younger age.

 

 

 

DW In Good Shape 09.06.2023
Image: ZDF

Dating burnout

Around a third of all singles worldwide use dating apps. But do they really make it easier to find a partner?

 

 

 

 

Illustration | Händchen halten
Image: Michael Gstettenbauer/IMAGO

“Situationship” or relationship?

A “situationship” is an intimate but temporary relationship without any further promises or obligations. Some view it as “friendship with benefits“.

 

 

 

Interracial Dating South Africa
Image: Privat

Binational relationships

When two people from different cultures fall in love, what challenges does the partnership face?

 

 

 

 

Relationships - the right way to argue

Couples therapists say arguing is part of every relationship. But there are good ways and bad ways to quarrel.

 

Why some relationships last

Some couples remain together for decades, developing a deep and unbreakable love for one another. How do they do it?

 

Tim Bertko Immunsystem
Image: DW

Partner exercise with Tim Bertko

Personal trainer Tim Bertko demonstrates an abs exercise for two.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 28.07.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 29.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 31.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 29.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Protesters outside a large fire in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup not 'final,' says France as army backs putsch

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring the third goal in Nigeria's 3-2 World Cup win over Australia

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

Sports20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Black and yellow barriers on a roadway

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

SocietyJuly 27, 202307:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage