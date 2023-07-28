A Happy Relationship – Making it Work!

Dating app? Party? What's the best way to find a partner? And how do you make love last?

Image: Colourbox

Relationships and health

Relationships help keep you healthy. People who are lonely produce more stress hormones than people who have stable social networks – and die at a younger age.

Image: ZDF

Dating burnout

Around a third of all singles worldwide use dating apps. But do they really make it easier to find a partner?

Image: Michael Gstettenbauer/IMAGO

“Situationship” or relationship?

A “situationship” is an intimate but temporary relationship without any further promises or obligations. Some view it as “friendship with benefits“.

Image: Privat

Binational relationships

When two people from different cultures fall in love, what challenges does the partnership face?

Relationships - the right way to argue

Couples therapists say arguing is part of every relationship. But there are good ways and bad ways to quarrel.

Why some relationships last

Some couples remain together for decades, developing a deep and unbreakable love for one another. How do they do it?

Image: DW

Partner exercise with Tim Bertko

Personal trainer Tim Bertko demonstrates an abs exercise for two.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 28.07.2023 – 13:30 UTC

SAT 29.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 30.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 31.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 02.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 29.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC

WED 02.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3