A Happy Relationship – Making it Work!
Relationships and health
Relationships help keep you healthy. People who are lonely produce more stress hormones than people who have stable social networks – and die at a younger age.
Dating burnout
Around a third of all singles worldwide use dating apps. But do they really make it easier to find a partner?
“Situationship” or relationship?
A “situationship” is an intimate but temporary relationship without any further promises or obligations. Some view it as “friendship with benefits“.
Binational relationships
When two people from different cultures fall in love, what challenges does the partnership face?
Relationships - the right way to argue
Couples therapists say arguing is part of every relationship. But there are good ways and bad ways to quarrel.
Why some relationships last
Some couples remain together for decades, developing a deep and unbreakable love for one another. How do they do it?
Partner exercise with Tim Bertko
Personal trainer Tim Bertko demonstrates an abs exercise for two.
