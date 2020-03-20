 12 films to slow down with | Film | DW | 20.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

12 films to slow down with

As we stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, here are a few film recommendations reflecting on the phenomenon of time.

  • Closeup of a man behind the glass of an astronaut's suit (Imago/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A journey through space and time: 2001: 'A Space Odyssey'

    For many film fans, the definitive space epic. Stanley Kubrick's philosophical film trip remains as fascinating today as it was when it came out in 1968. It begins in primitive times on Earth, continues in space and ends in a psychedelic frenzy of color. In these times of crisis, the cinematic journey through time and space offers a lot to ponder about.

  • Sruffy looking man with beard and baseball hat looks into a mirror (picture alliance / kpa)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A look in the mirror: 'Paris, Texas'

    The winner of Cannes' Palme d'Or in 1984, Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" is a classic of "slow cinema." Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) attemps to reconnect with his own past in the middle of the Texas desert. Memorable for its spectacular cinematography, this meditative work also explores existential questions — definitely inspiring in times of uncertainty.

  • woman on a city street (peripherfilm/R.Vorschneider)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Expanding time: 'Marseille'

    "This director is something special," wrote the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" newspaper about German director Angela Schanelec, following the release of her film "Marseille" in 2004. She "sets up rooms like a stage, and allows images to stand like photographs, thereby sending, in these minimalist settings, the viewer's eye on a journey." Schanelec is the master of reduction.

  • Balding man talks with a younger woman with black hair, apparently topless (picture alliance/kpa)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    French slowness: 'La belle noiseuse'

    An artist paints a portrait of his female model: That's basically all that happens in Jacques Rivette's film "La belle noiseuse" (The Beautiful Troublemaker). Is it possible to turn such a plot into a 240-minute film? The French director provided his answer in 1991. Starring Emmanuelle Beart and Michel Piccoli, the work is about the mechanisms of art — and the passing of time.

  • Two men in an airplane (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    'Les petites fugues' from Switzerland

    What do you do when retirement gives you a lot of time and you're open to new experiences? Swiss documentarian Yves Versin made his only feature film, "Les petites fugues" (Little Escapes), in 1979. It's the story of Pipe (Michel Robin l.), who after spending his whole life working on the farm, discovers the joys of traveling. He buys a moped — and goes on a helicopter trip to the Zugspitze.

  • Man and woman in a boat at sea (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Film philosophy from Greece: 'Eternity and a Day'

    Just like many major early thinkers, one of the greatest philosophers of cinema was from Greece. The works of Theodoros Angelopoulos (1935-2012) were characterized by long tracking shots, little dialogue and extended minimalist scenes. The titles of his films reflected his approach: Above is a still from " Eternity and a Day" (1998) with Bruno Ganz.

  • Two men in robes sit on a bench (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Master of tranquility: Yasihuro Ozu's ' Tokyo Story'

    To many cinephiles, he's a cinema god. Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu (1903-1963) worked with the concepts of time and silence like no other. In films such as "Tokyo Story," in which an elderly couple visits their children, he portrayed the lives of his protagonists with great sensitivity and humanity. Ozu was a master of mindfulness.

  • Men standing in a field in a black and white photo (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Philosophy from Russia: Tarkovsky's 'Stalker'

    Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkowski (1939-1986) was another philosopher in the director's chair. Before his early death due to lung cancer, he directed seven feature films, all of them masterpieces. Like Ozu, Tarkowski was renowned for his slow-paced narrative style. His science-fiction art film "Stalker" (1979) was incredibly influential in the history of cinema.

  • Man in a jacket sits on the rear of a trailer or pickup (picture-alliance/dpa/Senator)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    With a lawnmower through the US: 'The Straight Story'

    David Lynch, the master of absurdist horror, surprised his fans with an exceptionally straight story in 1999, as the title of the biographical film indicates. It portrays an ageing man who decides to visit his estranged brother, traveling 400 kilometers on his lawnmower tractor to do so. "The Straight Story" is another slow story.

  • Man gazes at an Asian woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Fine beauty: 'In the Mood for Love'

    A man and a woman who know that their spouses are having an affair develop their own strong link: Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai offered a film that seduced film fans and critics alike in 2000 with "In the Mood for Love." The cinematography, the music and the poetry of the work redefined the concept of film aesthetics.

  • encounter between a tiny baby pig and a mature one (Egil Haskjold Larsen/Sant & Usant)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    An animal's world: 'Gunda'

    To conclude this list, two films that haven't been released in theaters yet: "Gunda," by Russian director Viktor Kosakovskiy, offers a satisfying challenge to cinephiles who enjoy philosophical films. Following its world premiere at the Berlinale, it is set for theatrical release in August. A 90-minute silent film on a sow and her young piglets? Incredibly, it's exceptional cinema.

  • Men lead a cow ashore from a boat (Allyson Riggs/A24)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A tender Western: 'First Cow'

    In the US and Canada, Kelly Reichardt's film "First Cow" had its start in cinemas shortly before the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close. It might get a better run in Europe later on this year. Also featured at the Berlinale, the film is a slow-paced Western telling the story of two outsiders in Oregon at the end of the 19th century — a surprisingly appeasing take on the genre.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


  • Closeup of a man behind the glass of an astronaut's suit (Imago/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A journey through space and time: 2001: 'A Space Odyssey'

    For many film fans, the definitive space epic. Stanley Kubrick's philosophical film trip remains as fascinating today as it was when it came out in 1968. It begins in primitive times on Earth, continues in space and ends in a psychedelic frenzy of color. In these times of crisis, the cinematic journey through time and space offers a lot to ponder about.

  • Sruffy looking man with beard and baseball hat looks into a mirror (picture alliance / kpa)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A look in the mirror: 'Paris, Texas'

    The winner of Cannes' Palme d'Or in 1984, Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" is a classic of "slow cinema." Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) attemps to reconnect with his own past in the middle of the Texas desert. Memorable for its spectacular cinematography, this meditative work also explores existential questions — definitely inspiring in times of uncertainty.

  • woman on a city street (peripherfilm/R.Vorschneider)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Expanding time: 'Marseille'

    "This director is something special," wrote the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" newspaper about German director Angela Schanelec, following the release of her film "Marseille" in 2004. She "sets up rooms like a stage, and allows images to stand like photographs, thereby sending, in these minimalist settings, the viewer's eye on a journey." Schanelec is the master of reduction.

  • Balding man talks with a younger woman with black hair, apparently topless (picture alliance/kpa)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    French slowness: 'La belle noiseuse'

    An artist paints a portrait of his female model: That's basically all that happens in Jacques Rivette's film "La belle noiseuse" (The Beautiful Troublemaker). Is it possible to turn such a plot into a 240-minute film? The French director provided his answer in 1991. Starring Emmanuelle Beart and Michel Piccoli, the work is about the mechanisms of art — and the passing of time.

  • Two men in an airplane (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    'Les petites fugues' from Switzerland

    What do you do when retirement gives you a lot of time and you're open to new experiences? Swiss documentarian Yves Versin made his only feature film, "Les petites fugues" (Little Escapes), in 1979. It's the story of Pipe (Michel Robin l.), who after spending his whole life working on the farm, discovers the joys of traveling. He buys a moped — and goes on a helicopter trip to the Zugspitze.

  • Man and woman in a boat at sea (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Film philosophy from Greece: 'Eternity and a Day'

    Just like many major early thinkers, one of the greatest philosophers of cinema was from Greece. The works of Theodoros Angelopoulos (1935-2012) were characterized by long tracking shots, little dialogue and extended minimalist scenes. The titles of his films reflected his approach: Above is a still from " Eternity and a Day" (1998) with Bruno Ganz.

  • Two men in robes sit on a bench (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Master of tranquility: Yasihuro Ozu's ' Tokyo Story'

    To many cinephiles, he's a cinema god. Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu (1903-1963) worked with the concepts of time and silence like no other. In films such as "Tokyo Story," in which an elderly couple visits their children, he portrayed the lives of his protagonists with great sensitivity and humanity. Ozu was a master of mindfulness.

  • Men standing in a field in a black and white photo (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Philosophy from Russia: Tarkovsky's 'Stalker'

    Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkowski (1939-1986) was another philosopher in the director's chair. Before his early death due to lung cancer, he directed seven feature films, all of them masterpieces. Like Ozu, Tarkowski was renowned for his slow-paced narrative style. His science-fiction art film "Stalker" (1979) was incredibly influential in the history of cinema.

  • Man in a jacket sits on the rear of a trailer or pickup (picture-alliance/dpa/Senator)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    With a lawnmower through the US: 'The Straight Story'

    David Lynch, the master of absurdist horror, surprised his fans with an exceptionally straight story in 1999, as the title of the biographical film indicates. It portrays an ageing man who decides to visit his estranged brother, traveling 400 kilometers on his lawnmower tractor to do so. "The Straight Story" is another slow story.

  • Man gazes at an Asian woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    Fine beauty: 'In the Mood for Love'

    A man and a woman who know that their spouses are having an affair develop their own strong link: Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai offered a film that seduced film fans and critics alike in 2000 with "In the Mood for Love." The cinematography, the music and the poetry of the work redefined the concept of film aesthetics.

  • encounter between a tiny baby pig and a mature one (Egil Haskjold Larsen/Sant & Usant)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    An animal's world: 'Gunda'

    To conclude this list, two films that haven't been released in theaters yet: "Gunda," by Russian director Viktor Kosakovskiy, offers a satisfying challenge to cinephiles who enjoy philosophical films. Following its world premiere at the Berlinale, it is set for theatrical release in August. A 90-minute silent film on a sow and her young piglets? Incredibly, it's exceptional cinema.

  • Men lead a cow ashore from a boat (Allyson Riggs/A24)

    12 films on the phenomenon of time

    A tender Western: 'First Cow'

    In the US and Canada, Kelly Reichardt's film "First Cow" had its start in cinemas shortly before the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close. It might get a better run in Europe later on this year. Also featured at the Berlinale, the film is a slow-paced Western telling the story of two outsiders in Oregon at the end of the 19th century — a surprisingly appeasing take on the genre.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, public cultural life has been shut down. Watching films at home is one of the remaining safe entertainment options in times of social isolation.

Beyond streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and co., DVDs or Blu-Ray Discs may well be going out of style, but they still offer some classics of film history that might not be otherwise available online. 

Here are a few recommendations of works offering a personal interpretation of the concept of time, which has suddenly taken on a completely different meaning in the current context. These aren't quick-paced action films aiming to purely entertain, but rather works transmitting a particular feeling of time. Films that dive into the essence of things, with people reflecting on the meaning of life and humanity's existence.

We're all hoping for the end of this period of isolation when the world overcomes the coronavirus crisis. That's why this list of philosophical films also includes two newer titles that haven't been released online yet. They're also characterized by a slower pace, cautiously letting the protagonists' story unfold. Hopefully, they'll get to be shown — as intended — on the big screen.

 

DW recommends

Culture in the time of corona

All around the world, cultural events are being canceled due to the coronavirus. A few concert halls are now trying to counter this trend this by going ahead without an audience — and sharing live-streams online instead. (12.03.2020)  

Netflix: Will first African series launch a new chapter in African filmmaking?

The release of "Queen Sono" is to be the first of several African original series to premiere this year on Netflix. Filmmakers say the move by the US streaming provider could give a welcome boost to its film scene. (26.02.2020)  

'Parasite' thrusts Korean film industry onto international center stage

While cinema aficionados have long acclaimed the work of South Korean directors, South Korean films have been glossed over at the global level. Bong Joon-ho's fourfold Oscar win for "Parasite" marks a watershed change. (11.02.2020)  

12 films on the phenomenon of time

How do filmmakers deal with time in their stories? As our routines and perception of time are disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, here are a few film recommendations with which to slow down at home. (20.03.2020)  

Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

The coronavirus has battered global markets. But not everyone is losing money. Video streaming platforms and home training systems to see a boom as people stay at home. (20.03.2020)  

Related content

Film Kubrick - 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum

12 films on the phenomenon of time 20.03.2020

How do filmmakers deal with time in their stories? As our routines and perception of time are disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, here are a few film recommendations with which to slow down at home.

Pyramide aus Toilettenpapier vor weißem Hintergrund

Toilet paper as a symbol of the coronavirus crisis 20.03.2020

People have been stockpiling products in reaction to the coronavirus crisis, highlighting one of the world's most underestimated of cultural assets: toilet paper. When was it invented and what did people use before that?

Ellen Pompeo Schauspielerin

How Hollywood stars are responding to the coronavirus 17.03.2020

Celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are using their online reach to draw attention to the risk of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. The message is clear: We all have a responsibility.

Advertisement

Film

Film Kubrick - 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum (Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

12 films to slow down with

As we stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, here are a few film recommendations reflecting on the phenomenon of time.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colm Tóibín – On Writing and Ireland

Writing as an act of liberation. Colm Tóibín, one of the the most distinguished English writers, talks about women, music, and his home in Ireland.  

Music

Start des Beethoven-Frachters am Rheinufer in Bonn (DW/R. Fuller)

Beethoven barge baptized — all aboard?

Ludwig van Beethoven moved from Bonn to Vienna at the age of 22. Following in his footsteps, a barge is tracing the route he took, inviting people in 14 cities on board for unusual music events.  

Arts

Drei Menschen fotografieren mit ihren Handys ein Bild im Museum (Foto: Antonio Perez Rio)

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial

Museums are closed, but the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie is still on show — online. Germany's largest photo festival, usually held in Ludwigshafen, Heidelberg and Mannheim, offers a digital version of the exhibition.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  

Lifestyle

Pyramide aus Toilettenpapier vor weißem Hintergrund (picture-alliance/dpa/chromorange)

Toilet paper as a symbol of the coronavirus crisis

People have been stockpiling products in reaction to the coronavirus crisis, highlighting one of the world's most underestimated of cultural assets: toilet paper. When was it invented and what did people use before that?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  