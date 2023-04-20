10 German nicknames to call your sweetheart — part 2
"Honey," "baby" and "sweetheart" are all common English pet names. Fancy trying a German one instead? Be warned though — not every nickname is flattering.
Herz or Herzchen
The heart, or "Herz" in German, is a symbol for love and life. You could call your partner or your children "Herz" or "Herzchen" — the latter being the diminutive of the word Herz and that translates to "little heart."
Prinzessin or Prinz
These German pet names translate to princess and prince. Couples who give each other these royal titles are supposed to be particularly romantic — at least according to different tabloids on the internet. Like many pet names, this one can easily come across as cheesy and exaggerated.
Sonnenschein
Another pet name that is suitable for the entire family. "Sonnenschein" translates to sunshine and describes a person who "shines brighter than the sun." It is particularly suited for generally happy people who smile and laugh a lot.
Spatz, Spatzi or Spätzchen
Giving each other pet names that refer to animals is very common in Germany. The word "Spatz" and its diminutives actually refer to a sparrow. There are many more examples, such as "Hase" (rabbit) "Maus" (mouse), "Bärchen" (little bear) or "Schnecke" (snail).
Herzblatt
This pet name originates from the card game skat. Cards like the Jack, Queen, King or Ace of Hearts can prove decisive in winning or losing a game. The pet name "Herzblatt" can be used not only for partners but also for close friends and family.
Honig
While "honey" is a very common pet name, the German equivalent is rarely used even among Germans. The name suggests that your partner is "sweet like honey." There are other German variations of the word such as "Honigbär" (honey bear) or "Honigkuchenpferd" (honey cake horse). The latter comes from the German expression "smiling like a honey cake horse" that implies hidden pleasures.
Biene, Bienchen, or Bienlein
Following up on honey, this list continues with their busy and hardworking producers. All three pet names refer to bees and are mainly used for women and girls.
Engel or Engelchen
As the picture suggests, this pet name that translates to "angel" can be used for your partner and your children. Especially well-behaved children get called "Engel" instead of the German opposite "Bengel," which refers to those who misbehave. Apart from their divine, religious meaning angels are a symbol for beauty and protection.
Mein Löwe, mein Bär
This one is common among the German Gen-Z and millennial generations and is mainly used in a toungue-in-cheek manner in comment sections on social media. The phrase was coined by a German TikTok user who refers to her husband as such. It translates to "my lion, my bear."
Pupsi
Finally, there's a none-too-flattering pet name. While pupsi — pronounced "poopsie" — might sound cute, the German noun "der Pups" actually means "fart." So, not all partners would be too thrilled with this pet name — unless they have a healthy sense of humor and enjoy teasing each other.