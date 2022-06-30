Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democratic discourse and a major catalyst for social cohesion. Nevertheless, free speech is facing growing challenges across the globe, as the digital revolution and political struggles continually transform the economic and social frameworks of independent media.

The media landscape of the future will increasingly depend on intercultural exchange, where fundamental issues can be discussed, conflicting views be consolidated and lessons be learned together. Using an international and interdisciplinary approach, the DW Global Media Forum presents a unique event that addresses exactly that objective.

The place made for minds

For the past 15 years, the Global Media Forum has brought together more than 2,000 participants from over 140 countries together almost each year at the plenary hall of the former German Bundestag in Bonn – known today as the World Conference Center Bonn – making it "the place made for minds."

Here, media professionals get together to discuss the latest socio-political issues of our time and, in particular, how they relate to and are dealt with by the media. They are joined by decision-makers and influencers from politics and civil society, culture, education, business and science.

In 2022, we welcomed our participants in person in Bonn again following two years of digital events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at our 2022 highlights from "Shaping tomorrow, now":

Watch video 02:55 DW Global Media Forum 2022 | highlights

Continuing the conversation during the pandemic

As planning a networking conference of this kind became impossible in 2020 and 2021, we organized the Global Media Forum for the first time as a digital-only event in 2020, addressing important issues and trends pertaining to "Pluralism. Populism. Journalism." throughout the year.

In 2021, the Global Media Forum was held as a hybrid event, which was live-streamed from the Deutsche Welle headquarters in Bonn, Germany, lending opportunities for people from around the world to connect with each other despite the challengers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We discussed the effects of "Disruption and Innovation" and what they mean for the media.

Watch the 2021 conference recordings on our YouTube channel.