 The place made for minds | DW Global Media Forum | DW | 30.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

GMF

The place made for minds

Learn more about the DW Global Media Forum, the international media summit hosted annually by Germany’s international public broadcaster.

Plenary Session: The future of local journalism

Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democratic discourse and a major catalyst for social cohesion. Nevertheless, free speech is facing growing challenges across the globe, as the digital revolution and political struggles continually transform the economic and social frameworks of independent media.

The media landscape of the future will increasingly depend on intercultural exchange, where fundamental issues can be discussed, conflicting views be consolidated and lessons be learned together. Using an international and interdisciplinary approach, the DW Global Media Forum presents a unique event that addresses exactly that objective.

The place made for minds

For the past 15 years, the Global Media Forum has brought together more than 2,000 participants from over 140 countries together almost each year at the plenary hall of the former German Bundestag in Bonn – known today as the World Conference Center Bonn – making it "the place made for minds." 

Here, media professionals get together to discuss the latest socio-political issues of our time and, in particular, how they relate to and are dealt with by the media. They are joined by decision-makers and influencers from politics and civil society, culture, education, business and science. 

In 2022, we welcomed our participants in person in Bonn again following two years of digital events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at our 2022 highlights from "Shaping tomorrow, now":

Watch video 02:55

DW Global Media Forum 2022 | highlights

Continuing the conversation during the pandemic

As planning a networking conference of this kind became impossible in 2020 and 2021, we organized the Global Media Forum for the first time as a digital-only event in 2020, addressing important issues and trends pertaining to "Pluralism. Populism. Journalism." throughout the year.

In 2021, the Global Media Forum was held as a hybrid event, which was live-streamed from the Deutsche Welle headquarters in Bonn, Germany, lending opportunities for people from around the world to connect with each other despite the challengers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We discussed the effects of "Disruption and Innovation" and what they mean for the media.

Watch the 2021 conference recordings on our YouTube channel.

DW recommends

Global Media Forum 2022  

Shaping tomorrow, now

On June 20 and 21, 2022, the next DW Global Media Forum will explore opportunities to foster resilient journalism in times of crisis and capacitate civil societies for the future.  

Subscribe to the DW Global Media Forum Newsletter

Stay connected with DW's Global Media Forum. Subscribe now and stay tuned for the latest updates on talks, insights and the conference in 2022.  

  • Date 30.06.2022
  • Author Antonia Sanke
  • Print Print this page
  • Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37nfB
  • Date 30.06.2022
  • Author Antonia Sanke
  • Print Print this page
  • Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37nfB
Symbolbild | GMF-Newsletter

Our newsletter

Subscribe now and stay connected to the Global Media Forum.  