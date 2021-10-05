Shaping tomorrow, now: The DW Global Media Forum 2022

Global crises have long become the new normal: from climate change and COVID-19 to migration and refugee movements to the return of Taliban rule and the political disaster of Western states trying to deal with the situation in Afghanistan: We seem to find ourselves in a perpetual state of imbalance and emergencies. This impression is further exacerbated as digitalization and social media prompt us to take part in each human-made crisis around the globe in real time and at an accelerating rate.

Fostering resilient journalism and civil societies

At the same time, we struggle not to lose sight of the things that really matter to us. Beyond insecurity and volatility, however, we have also learned that every crisis gives rise to new ideas – bringing new opportunities for both media professionals and their industry. So what can the media learn from dealing with crisis upon crisis? How can we actively shape our future in the long run, especially in the face of ever-changing challenges? In the wake of global digital transformation, what roles do we cut out for media professionals in the future? And how can we sustainably preserve their work and safeguard it against increasing restraints to media freedom, pluralism and human rights?

Resuming where we left off pre-pandemic in 2019, the 2022 conference will take place at the WCCB in Bonn, Germany, again.

These are some of the questions we want to discuss at the 15th edition of the DW Global Media Forum in 2022 that will take place on June 20 and 21 both at DW headquarters in Bonn, Germany and online. Among other things, we will examine issues like:

How can journalism maintain its role as a reliable source of information – especially in times of crises?

How can journalism maintain its role as a reliable source of information – especially in times of crises? How do science journalists best deal with hot topics like climate change, pandemics and migration – as the focus on these issues grows each day?

Beyond the crisis: How to create resilient, prepared and sustainable news reporting.

Beyond the crisis: How to create resilient, prepared and sustainable news reporting. Solution-oriented journalism: What values does constructive journalism actually bring to the newsroom?

Solution-oriented journalism: What values does constructive journalism actually bring to the newsroom?

Disasters, so what? How Western media deal with crises in the rest of the world. Journalist gone activist? Exploring the red line between news reporting and propaganda.

Journalist gone activist? Exploring the red line between news reporting and propaganda.

Under pressure: Which strategies can help to strengthen freedom of press in the face of governmental repression? How does digitalization influence the way we communicate with one another, both one-on-one and as societies?

Which business models can promote a resilient, independent press?

Which business models can promote a resilient, independent press? How can we help stop monopolies from controlling the market of intermediary platforms?

How do diversity, racism and anti-racism shape the media and our societies?

How do diversity, racism and anti-racism shape the media and our societies? What role will AI play in the future of our newsrooms?

The media industry in 2050: How to boost sustainability and expect the unexpected.

The media industry in 2050: How to boost sustainability and expect the unexpected. What can media professionals do to support liberal democracies?

Local is relevant: Which local (media) initiatives have succeeded internationally?

At the Global Media Forum, media professionals from around the globe come together each year to advance solutions and promote innovative ideas for journalism and civil societies.

Shaping tomorrow, now

The 15th DW Global Media Forum is an interactive, interdisciplinary future lab exploring innovative solutions for media professionals. It aims to foster resilient journalism and civil societies for the future – and thus to support democracy.

We look forward to welcoming you on June 20 and 21 to our 2022 conference to shape tomorrow, now!

A platform to seek solutions — together

The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange.