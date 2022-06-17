DW joins Covering Climate Now

Vanessa Fischer, Head of DW Environment: "The climate crisis is one of DW's focus topics. We as journalists have a great responsibility to inform the public about the climate crisis and continue showing how and why it is relevant by providing the necessary context. By joining Covering Climate Now we can collaborate with partner newsrooms around the world to ensure the issue is given the emphasis it needs."

Mark Hertsgaard, CCNow Co-Founder and Executive Director: "Covering Climate Now is thrilled and honored to welcome Deutsche Welle into our global collaboration of 500-plus news organizations working to strengthen coverage of the defining story of our time. The extraordinary global reach and linguistic diversity of Deutsche Welle's news coverage combined with its dedication to high-profile reporting on the climate emergency and its solutions exemplify the high standards Covering Climate Now is spreading throughout the news business."

To kick off the cooperation, DW Environment editor Neil King and U.S. environmental reporter Bill McKibben joined together to discuss climate activism with guests Luisa Neubauer, a young German environmental activist, and Kumi Naidoo, a South-African environmental activist and former Global Head of Greenpeace and Amnesty International. You can listen to the interview on DW's On the Green Fence podcastor read the article here.

About DW

German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) offers multimedia content in 32 languages and has an average of 289 million weekly user contacts worldwide. Climate change is one of DW's focus topics. DW offers numerous environmental programs, podcasts and reports that counter disinformation and look at environmental issues from angles rooted in scientific fact. More information on DW's comprehensive online offering is available at dw.com/en/environment and several social media accounts. On the Green Fence is an award-winning podcast hosted by DW reporter Neil King that explores the role business, society and science play in the transition to a more environmentally friendly and decarbonized world. Learn more about the podcast here.

About Covering Climate Now

CCNow collaborates with journalists and newsrooms to produce more informed and urgent climate stories, to make climate a part of every beat in the newsroom and to drive a public conversation that creates an engaged public. Co-founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation in association with The Guardian and WNYC in 2019, CCNow's partners include Reuters, Bloomberg, and Agence France Presse, CBS News, NBC and MSNBC News, Noticias Telemundo, PBS NewsHour, Univision, Al Jazeera. For more information, please visit https://coveringclimatenow.org/about/

