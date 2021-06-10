Workshops and coaching

To make a convincing, successful public appearance, it's essential to appear both confident and genuine, and to convey a clear message. This applies whether you're in front of the camera, behind a microphone, on a stage or reaching the audience via the Internet.



DW Akademie's media training teaches you how journalists work, how to successfully deliver your core message, how to design your or your own organization's social media presence and how to communicate effectively during a crisis. Our workshops emphasize the practical side and give you the skills you need to navigate any number of situations.



We offer you expertise both here in Germany and abroad, and with media professionals as your trainers. Whether you're interested in knowing more about interviewing techniques, social media, intercultural skills, event moderation or mobile reporting, our coaching and workshops are tailored to meet your needs.