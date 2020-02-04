Success with social media

Information spreads like wildfire on social media, often faster than it does through traditional channels like news agencies, radio and television. Nowadays, it's essential that companies, aid organizations, administration offices and associations have a social media presence if they want to survive and prosper. The days of the old transmitter-receiver relationship are over. It's been replaced by a multimedia dialogue on a much more level playing field.



Social media is not just changing the way news is spread but is fundamentally changing the media world as a whole. Companies and organizations can now address target groups directly. That means advertising and marketing targeted at communities which share common values and interests can have a greater impact than ever before.



But can you be an active participant in this digital world and at the same time remain credible - or even build your trustworthiness among the people you want to reach? How do you handle negative comments? How much effort does it take to create a social media presence and make sure that it comes across as authentic? DW Akademie gives you the know-how and skills to develop a long-term social media strategy. We also show you social media tools and approaches that can help you reach your goals as well as discuss when it's better to keep a low profile and the tools to avoid.



Please bear in mind that this workshop is conducted in German. For workshops in English or other languages please contact us directly for a customized offer.



Workshop contents

• The world of social networks

• Becoming part of the community dialogue

• Best-practice examples

• Your social media presence - how much time should you spend maintaining it?

• Social networks and PR

• Which (software) tools are out there?



Target group

Journalists, staff of communications departments within companies, aid organizations, administration offices and associations



Location

DW Akademie, Bonn



Date

new dates will be published soon



Number of participants

6 - 8



Price

590 euros



Please ask us about special rates for members of the German Federation of Journalists (DJV), the Verdi trade union, and the Federal Association of German Press Officers (Bundesverbands deutscher Pressesprecher e.V. or BdP). We accept education vouchers (Bildungschecks).



Registration

dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com