Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW Akademie in the Middle East/North Africa

Three forces dominate media development in the Arab world: political power, economic interests and the digital revolution. Politicians and businesses continue to reflect the monopolies of opinion and revenue. The digital transformation, on the other hand, offers diversity, creativity and room for freedom. This inspires young Arabs, and young people are vital, especially in a region where half of the population is younger than 25.

In the Arab world, as in other regions, information available online can be exciting but at times deceptive, manipulated by people and computer programs. Those who use the Internet leave a trail – and intelligence services know that. In response, DW Akademie has developed projects for Palestinian education institutes, Jordanian schools and Tunisian youth clubs that teach others how to use the media critically.

At the same time, DW Akademie is strengthening programs that produce content for young, confident media consumers. From Morocco to the Gulf Region, capacity building is important for independently thinking journalists. And so is keeping the audience in mind – as in the EU project "Shabab Live" which in six countries is bridging the gap between media providers and audiences.

Economic prospects emerge if the connection between journalists and audiences succeeds. Although media makers worldwide agonize over developing business models, there is no one solution. We therefore see a task in promoting regional management know-how and liningk it with international expertise, especially in South-South networks.

DW Akademie's response to the Arab media crisis is good media management, relevant journalism and critical media consumption. We develop concepts together with local partners in the region – there, where young people continually look towards the future.

 

  • My name's Rayan Sukkar and for the last two years I've been working on the Campji online platform. I'm from the Shatila refugee camp but I report from other camps as well. Up to 40,000 people currently live here, including Palestinian refugees and an increasing number of Syrians who have fled their country's civil war. (DW/O. Ahmad)
    More

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Rayan Sukkar, citizen journalist

    My name's Rayan Sukkar and for the last two years I've been working on the Campji online platform. I'm from the Shatila refugee camp but I report from other camps as well. Up to 40,000 people currently live here, including Palestinian refugees and an increasing number of Syrians who have fled their country's civil war.

  • We work as a team and come up with ideas and topics. How do we find them? Mainly through observation. We live in the Shatila camp ourselves so we have the same issues and concerns as our audience. That's why we're called citizen journalists. (DW/O. Ahmad)
    More

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    The Campji editorial team

    We work as a team and come up with ideas and topics. How do we find them? Mainly through observation. We live in the Shatila camp ourselves so we have the same issues and concerns as our audience. That's why we're called citizen journalists.

  • We come up with ideas and discuss them with our colleagues at the weekly editorial meetings. (DW/O. Ahmad)

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Team editorial meeting

    We come up with ideas and discuss them with our colleagues at the weekly editorial meetings.

  • We're doing a story on migration and have come to the Al-Jahil refugee camp to do the filming. We've chosen the topic because people are leaving the camps to start new lives in other countries. Samih's responsible for the technical side here and I'm focusing on the content. (DW/O. Ahmad)

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Spending a day filming

    We're doing a story on migration and have come to the Al-Jahil refugee camp to do the filming. We've chosen the topic because people are leaving the camps to start new lives in other countries. Samih's responsible for the technical side here and I'm focusing on the content.

  • We love asking people about their opinions and getting to know them. Bassel (on the right, facing me) saw us filming and tells us what he thinks about migration. Even though people are leaving, he says, there are still many in the camp with fascinating stories to tell. (DW/O. Ahmad)

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Discussing migration with a camp resident

    We love asking people about their opinions and getting to know them. Bassel (on the right, facing me) saw us filming and tells us what he thinks about migration. Even though people are leaving, he says, there are still many in the camp with fascinating stories to tell.

  • It's not easy in the camps to find people with differing opinions, and you’re not always allowed to just walk around with a camera and start filming. (DW/O. Ahmad)

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Filming challenges

    It's not easy in the camps to find people with differing opinions, and you’re not always allowed to just walk around with a camera and start filming.

  • It's been a day full of impressions and we're heading back to the Campij office to edit the material. It was our first shoot at the Al-Jalil camp and it won't be our last. We've heard many stories we'd like to pursue and report on, and that's what we'll soon be doing.(Reporter Campji/Omar Ahmad)

    Citizen journalists in Lebanon: Looking for stories in the refugee camp

    Heading back to the office

    It's been a day full of impressions and we're heading back to the Campij office to edit the material. It was our first shoot at the Al-Jalil camp and it won't be our last. We've heard many stories we'd like to pursue and report on, and that's what we'll soon be doing.

    Author: Sandra van Edig


Watch video 02:58

International media development in the Middle East and North Africa  

DW - Middle East North Africa DW Akademie Jens-Uwe Rahe

Jens-Uwe Rahe

Head of Department Middle East/North Africa

T: +49.30.4646-8534
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

Symbolbild #mediadev

#mediadev

Insights, analysis, and global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.  

  • DW Akademie's Middle East/North Africa Team (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    ... at a glance

  • Jens-Uwe Rahe, Head Middle East/North Africa, DW Akademie

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Jens-Uwe Rahe

    Head of Department Middle East/North Africa

  • DW Akademie, Verena Wendisch, Head of Unit North Africa

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Verena Wendisch

    Head of Unit North Africa

  • DW Akademie - Sandra van Edig, Coordinator, Middle East (DW/C. Hauswedell)

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Sandra van Edig

    Head of Unit Middle East

  • DW Akademie, Markus Haake, Country coordinator, Palestinian Territories (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Markus Haake

    Program Director Palestinian Territories

  • DW Akademie Khalid El Kaoutit

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Khalid El Kaoutit

    Program Director Morocco

  • DW Akademie, Vera Möller-Holtkamp, Country Coordinator, DW Akademie

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Vera Möller-Holtkamp

    Program Director Tunisia

  • Besma Mhamdi, Program Director Media in Libya (Akram Mhamdi)

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Besma Mhamdi

    Program Director "Media in Libya"

  • DW Akademie, Chantal Mairesse, Program Director Shabab Live (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Akademie's Department Middle East/North Africa

    Chantal Mairesse

    Program Director "Shabab Live"