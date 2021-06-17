Journalists nowadays have to produce stories for a multimedia world, and with technological developments coming faster and faster, reporters are coming under increasing pressure. Stories have to be tailored for social media, and video journalism, mobile reporting and streaming services are constantly accelerating the methods of production and distribution.



As part of Deutsche Welle, DW Akademieoffers workshops that keep you up to speed. Our trainers are professional journalists who work as reporters, moderators or camera operators in our ever-changing media world. Whether you work in television, radio, for online sites or in all three media, we make sure that you have the skills you need for the journalism of today - and tomorrow.