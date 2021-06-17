Visit the new DW website

Always up to speed

Journalists nowadays have to produce stories for a multimedia world, and with technological developments coming faster and faster, reporters are coming under increasing pressure. Stories have to be tailored for social media, and video journalism, mobile reporting and streaming services are constantly accelerating the methods of production and distribution.

As part of Deutsche Welle, DW Akademieoffers workshops that keep you up to speed. Our trainers are professional journalists who work as reporters, moderators or camera operators in our ever-changing media world. Whether you work in television, radio, for online sites or in all three media, we make sure that you have the skills you need for the journalism of today - and tomorrow.

Workshops and coaching

Medientraining der DW Akademie

Workshop for aspiring TV hosts

If you're looking to expand your set of journalism skills so that you can stand in front of the camera as well as behind it, our five-day hands-on workshop is just what you need.  

Symbolbild Soziale Netze

Social media

If you want to stand out among the flood of information, you need the right approach.  

DW Akademie Mobile Reporting Smartphone

Mobile reporting

A smartphone and a few basics are all you need to produce professional multimedia content.  

Upcoming workshops

Mobile reporting | online workshop | 16.- 17.06.2021  

Workshop for aspiring TV hosts | 27.-28.09./29.09.2021  

Social media | new dates coming soon  

Staying secure online: Digital safety  

Multimedia workshop | on request  

Sabine Mußler

Office and Registration

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Question marks

Questions and answers

If you'd like to know more about our journalism workshops, just ask us! Find details and practical information here.  

Shiny Packruhn from Deutschlandradio filming for the prototype of a new Instagram format that focuses on anti-social hotspots DW Akademie | Medientraining

Format design sprints: "You get instant, unflinching feedback"

Designing journalism formats isn't about magic or luck. It's about using creative techniques and user-focused approaches to come up with ideas that that can be put into practice.  